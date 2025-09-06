London, UK, September 6th, 2025, Chainwire

Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Chairman Backs The $FUSD Appreciating Stable Token as A Possible Solution to the $400 Million Miami Debt Crisis

Chairman Elijah John Bowdre of the Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force today publicly announced his support for the appreciating stable token $FUSD, as a possible vehicle to reduce government debt, developed by FUSD Crypto under The CMC Group’s dual-token ecosystem.

As Miami continues to lead the charge in municipal crypto adoption, Chairman Bowdre emphasised how $FUSD’s unique tokenomics - designed for both stability and appreciation - align with the city’s vision for resilient, long-term financial innovation.

About $FUSD

$FUSD is an appreciating stable token created to maintain a steady store of value while gradually increasing in net worth through a dynamic upward-price mechanism. Purchases and sales trigger minting and burning, respectively, paired with a modest tax structure that reinvests into liquidity, ensuring continuous value growth for token holders.

Launched in July 2025 by FUSD Crypto, $FUSD is part of a dual-token architecture alongside $FUST, which serves as the utility and growth engine in the protocol’s ecosystem.

Why This Matters for Miami’s Crypto Agenda

Under Chairman Bowdre’s leadership, Miami has become a blueprint for integrating cryptocurrency into municipal operations - from accepting crypto for taxes and employee salaries to piloting blockchain-based public services.

With Miami’s current $400 million deficit crisis, currently forcing government officials to consider cutbacks that will negatively impact the local community and county as a whole, Chairman Bowdre has suggested the possibility of raising $1 Billion by tokenising public debt, and using yield-bearing assets such as $FUSD to do this. By utilising yield baring assets, it not only offers the potential of reducing county debt, but equally offers the potential of increasing the income generated by the state itself, and therefore will filter back to creating a better quality of life for Miami citizens.

His support of $FUSD underscores:

Commitment to stability - Patrols volatility in favour of measured, sustainable token models.

Alignment with municipal goals - Embracing technologies that support long-term fiscal health.

Global leadership - Reinforcing Miami’s role as a vanguard city for community-driven crypto policy.

Quote from Chairman Bowdre

About Chairman Elijah John Bowdre

Elijah John Bowdre is the Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force and the Executive Director of the Miami-Dade Digital Commission. He is recognised as the highest-ranking crypto public official in the U.S., having authored Florida’s first blockchain bill, spearheaded Miami’s crypto-payment policy, and furthered global blockchain dialogues through initiatives like international crypto delegations.

About FUSD Crypto / The CMC Group

FUSD Crypto (fusdcrypto.com), a division of The CMC Group, founded by Nathan Hill and Colin Woolley, is behind the innovative $FUSD token and its companion token, $FUST. Their dual-token system aims to redefine digital value by blending appreciating stability with expansive utility and growth potential.

About the Miami-Dade County Cryptocurrency Task Force

Established via Resolution R-455-21, the Task Force was formed to assess the feasibility of using cryptocurrency for county payments and services. Chaired by Elijah Bowdre, the Task Force has engaged with blockchain leaders across the U.S., including in Wyoming, to craft sound, forward-thinking public policy.

ContactMrNathan HillThe CMC Group of [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.