MiCA, cryptocurrency passport under attack: France questions the EU single market

Rome — September 16, 2025. France opens an institutional clash over the application of the passport provided by the MiCA regulation (Reuters, EUR-Lex), considering limiting access to its market to operators authorized in other EU countries.
The move — anticipated by Reuters and reflected in internal documents of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) — aims to curb the so-called regulatory arbitrage and tests the promise of a true single market for crypto services.
According to the documents and internal communications of the AMF examined by our editorial team, operational discussions on potential limitations have been ongoing since the second half of 2024.
Industry analysts contacted consider it a priority to clarify the MiCA/MiFID II scope to avoid cross-border disputes, given that the regulation applies directly in the 27 member states.
Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 was adopted on May 31, 2023, and published in the Official Journal of the European Union on January 9, 2024; the text also assigns ESMA the task of issuing guidelines on certain sensitive points by December 30, 2024, a relevant deadline for the uniform interpretation of the rules.
The AMF is considering solutions to prevent or limit the operations in France of companies that exploit licenses obtained in member states perceived as more lenient.
In this context, the focus is on regulatory arbitrage (seeking lighter rules to gain competitive advantages), considered a risk for investor protection and market integrity.
The context: MiCA — Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (EUR-Lex) — introduces a unique framework for crypto operators (CASP) with cross-border passporting.
In parallel, France is requesting more powers of centralized supervision for ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) over the largest players, along with Austria and Italy, to ensure application consistency at the EU level. That said, practical implementation remains the most sensitive issue.
MiCA is an EU regulation that applies directly in all member states and governs the issuance and public offering of crypto-assets, as well as the services of authorized operators (crypto-asset service providers, CASP).
The “passport” allows a CASP authorized in one EU state to operate in others, following a simple notification. The rules on CASPs are found in Title V of MiCA, which regulates authorization, conduct, and cross-border operations.
MiCA is a regulation (not a directive): it applies directly in all 27 EU countries. The idea of erecting unilateral barriers to the circulation of authorized operators therefore risks conflicting with the principle of the passport.
It should be noted that France responds by arguing that stricter safeguards are needed to prevent products similar to securities from accessing the crypto market through shortcuts, referring to the need for a clearer MiCA/MiFID II perimeter allocation.
According to Marina Markezic, executive director of the European Crypto Initiative (EUCI) (Reuters), blocking the passport would undermine the promise of the single market: “The power to block the passport technically exists but involves significant legal complexities,” she said.
On the other hand, Edwin Mata, lawyer and CEO of Brickken, highlights the legal limitations of national initiatives: «Legally, the AMF cannot prevent a duly authorized entity from operating; it can report and bring issues to ESMA, but cannot erect unilateral barriers», noting that MiCA, being a regulation, applies uniformly in all member countries.
If ESMA took on a more decisive role on the main CASPs, the effects could be immediate:
The legitimacy of a selective block of the MiCA passport is a subject of debate:
In summary: a general ban would be difficult to sustain at the EU level. Targeted and temporary interventions remain possible, provided they are proportionate and justified (for example, due to risk to stability or investor protection), with potential involvement of ESMA. Indeed, the balance between protection and market openness will be crucial.
According to industry operators, arbitrage occurs when licenses obtained in jurisdictions perceived as quicker or more flexible are used to expand complex services in larger markets.
The coordinated response of the authorities aims to avoid competitive asymmetries and protection shortcomings. Granular data on volumes, target markets, and types of licenses remain limited to private reports and national registers [data to be verified].
The tug-of-war between national sovereignty and the single market enters a decisive phase. The French stance against regulatory arbitrage addresses a real concern, but a block on the passport risks violating the MiCA architecture.
The game shifts to ESMA: greater coordination, interpretative clarifications, and, if necessary, targeted interventions to ensure a balance between innovation, fair competition, and investor protection.
Note: there are no public and unique data available on the number of potentially interested operators in France; official updates from AMF/ESMA and national registers will be needed to quantify the impact.