MiCA, cryptocurrency passport under attack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 07:15
Moonveil
MORE$0.08593-2.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.07%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2281-0.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017205-0.42%
MAY
MAY$0.04331+1.12%

Rome — September 16, 2025. France opens an institutional clash over the application of the passport provided by the MiCA regulation (Reuters, EUR-Lex), considering limiting access to its market to operators authorized in other EU countries.

The move — anticipated by Reuters and reflected in internal documents of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) — aims to curb the so-called regulatory arbitrage and tests the promise of a true single market for crypto services.

According to the documents and internal communications of the AMF examined by our editorial team, operational discussions on potential limitations have been ongoing since the second half of 2024.

Industry analysts contacted consider it a priority to clarify the MiCA/MiFID II scope to avoid cross-border disputes, given that the regulation applies directly in the 27 member states.

Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 was adopted on May 31, 2023, and published in the Official Journal of the European Union on January 9, 2024; the text also assigns ESMA the task of issuing guidelines on certain sensitive points by December 30, 2024, a relevant deadline for the uniform interpretation of the rules.

The Friction Point: What France Wants to Do and Why Now

The AMF is considering solutions to prevent or limit the operations in France of companies that exploit licenses obtained in member states perceived as more lenient.

In this context, the focus is on regulatory arbitrage (seeking lighter rules to gain competitive advantages), considered a risk for investor protection and market integrity.

The context: MiCA — Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (EUR-Lex) — introduces a unique framework for crypto operators (CASP) with cross-border passporting.

In parallel, France is requesting more powers of centralized supervision for ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) over the largest players, along with Austria and Italy, to ensure application consistency at the EU level. That said, practical implementation remains the most sensitive issue.

What is MiCA and how does the passport work (without unnecessary technicalities)

MiCA is an EU regulation that applies directly in all member states and governs the issuance and public offering of crypto-assets, as well as the services of authorized operators (crypto-asset service providers, CASP).

The “passport” allows a CASP authorized in one EU state to operate in others, following a simple notification. The rules on CASPs are found in Title V of MiCA, which regulates authorization, conduct, and cross-border operations.

  • Basic principle: access to the single market for compliant operators.
  • Objective: harmonize supervision and transparency standards, reducing fragmentation.
  • Limit: gray areas remain on the border between crypto-assets and financial instruments subject to MiFID II.

Why the French Initiative Ignites Tensions on MiCA

MiCA is a regulation (not a directive): it applies directly in all 27 EU countries. The idea of erecting unilateral barriers to the circulation of authorized operators therefore risks conflicting with the principle of the passport.

It should be noted that France responds by arguing that stricter safeguards are needed to prevent products similar to securities from accessing the crypto market through shortcuts, referring to the need for a clearer MiCA/MiFID II perimeter allocation.

Who is pushing for ESMA leadership

  • France, Austria, and Italy have formally urged ESMA to coordinate the supervision of major pan-European operators.
  • The positions have been sent to the Authority based in Paris, with the aim of reducing inconsistencies between national authorities.
  • According to the signatories, for cross-border players, domestic supervision alone is insufficient.

Voices from the sector: single market at risk or enhanced protection?

According to Marina Markezic, executive director of the European Crypto Initiative (EUCI) (Reuters), blocking the passport would undermine the promise of the single market: “The power to block the passport technically exists but involves significant legal complexities,” she said.

On the other hand, Edwin Mata, lawyer and CEO of Brickken, highlights the legal limitations of national initiatives: «Legally, the AMF cannot prevent a duly authorized entity from operating; it can report and bring issues to ESMA, but cannot erect unilateral barriers», noting that MiCA, being a regulation, applies uniformly in all member countries.

What Would Change with Stronger ESMA Supervision

If ESMA took on a more decisive role on the main CASPs, the effects could be immediate:

  1. Greater consistency in cross-border decisions and reduction of national divergences.
  2. Uniform procedures to distinguish crypto-assets from MiFID II instruments, reducing gray areas.
  3. Possible corrective interventions under the ESMA Regulation (EU No. 1095/2010), including mediation mechanisms between national authorities.

Legality of the Block: Regulatory Framework and Interpretations

The legitimacy of a selective block of the MiCA passport is a subject of debate:

  • MiCA (Reg. 2023/1114): Title V recognizes the freedom to provide services at the EU level for authorized CASPs, subject to information and conduct requirements.
  • MiFID II (Dir. 2014/65/EU): remains applicable if a crypto product falls under the definition of a financial instrument; in such a case, MiCA does not apply and stricter rules are in effect.
  • ESMA Regulation (EU No. 1095/2010): grants ESMA powers of coordination, mediation between national authorities, and, in cases of violations of EU law, initiation of procedures to remedy them.

In summary: a general ban would be difficult to sustain at the EU level. Targeted and temporary interventions remain possible, provided they are proportionate and justified (for example, due to risk to stability or investor protection), with potential involvement of ESMA. Indeed, the balance between protection and market openness will be crucial.

Practical Impact on Operators and Clients

  • Operators: risk of operational suspensions in individual countries, need for documentary adjustments, increase in compliance costs.
  • Clients: potential disruptions in onboarding and transfers, more frequent communications on risks and updates to the terms of service.
  • Market: potential temporary fragmentation until boundaries and supervision processes are clarified.

Three scenarios in the coming months

  1. “Reinforced” status quo: France increases controls, ESMA pushes for convergence without changing the rules; manageable impacts for CASPs.
  2. Centralized supervision for the big players: ESMA takes on a direct role over “significant” players, with guidelines and stricter common standards.
  3. Dispute: unilateral actions lead to appeals and mediation interventions; the passport remains but with clearer guidelines on borderline cases MiCA/MiFID II.

Essential Timeline

  • Ongoing: full implementation of MiCA for CASPs and initial adjustments of national supervision.
  • Next 3–6 months: expected guidelines and additional Q&A from ESMA on controversial areas and cross-border notification processes.
  • Within 12 months: possible proposal for regulatory fine-tuning or interpretative clarifications on the scope of MiCA vs MiFID II.

Cases and Data: Where Arbitrage Risk is Concentrated

According to industry operators, arbitrage occurs when licenses obtained in jurisdictions perceived as quicker or more flexible are used to expand complex services in larger markets.

The coordinated response of the authorities aims to avoid competitive asymmetries and protection shortcomings. Granular data on volumes, target markets, and types of licenses remain limited to private reports and national registers [data to be verified].

Conclusions

The tug-of-war between national sovereignty and the single market enters a decisive phase. The French stance against regulatory arbitrage addresses a real concern, but a block on the passport risks violating the MiCA architecture.

The game shifts to ESMA: greater coordination, interpretative clarifications, and, if necessary, targeted interventions to ensure a balance between innovation, fair competition, and investor protection.

Note: there are no public and unique data available on the number of potentially interested operators in France; official updates from AMF/ESMA and national registers will be needed to quantify the impact.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/16/mica-cryptocurrency-passport-under-attack-france-questions-the-eu-single-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0783-8.63%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:56
Share
Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Image Cryptocurrency trading can feel like riding a rocket — thrilling when it soars, terrifying when it plummets. One week you’re catching perfect breakouts; the next, you’re staring at a string of red trades wondering if you’ve lost your touch. Every experienced trader, from hobbyists to full-time professionals, eventually encounters the same humbling experience: a losing&nbsp;streak. A losing streak doesn’t mean you’re a bad trader or that the market is “rigged.” It’s part of the game. But how you handle those drawdowns determines whether you eventually thrive or burn out. This guide explores practical, psychology-backed steps to halt the bleeding, reclaim your edge, and come back stronger. Accept the Reality — Fast The first step toward a comeback is radical acceptance. Many traders waste valuable time denying their situation: “It’s just a temporary dip,” “the next trade will fix it,” or “the market is out to get&nbsp;me.” Acceptance doesn’t mean giving up. It means seeing the numbers for what they are. Log into your exchange or trading journal and face the drawdown. Note your total percentage loss, average loss per trade, and how many consecutive losing trades you’ve taken. Clear, objective data cuts through emotional fog and stops magical thinking. Why it matters: Until you acknowledge the full scope of the problem, you can’t design an effective recovery&nbsp;plan. Hit the Emergency Brake: Stop&nbsp;Trading When you’re emotionally charged, even a solid strategy can fail. Over-trading to “win it back” is one of the fastest ways to blow up an&nbsp;account. Give yourself a mandatory cooling-off period. For some traders that’s 72 hours; others need a week or more. During this&nbsp;break: Delete or hide trading apps from your&nbsp;phone. Turn off price&nbsp;alerts. Avoid Twitter or Telegram pump groups that trigger&nbsp;FOMO. Think of this as triage. You’re stopping the financial hemorrhage and allowing your decision-making brain — your prefrontal cortex — to regain&nbsp;control. Conduct a Full Post-Mortem with Your Trading&nbsp;Journal A losing streak is like a plane crash: it demands a black-box investigation. If you’ve kept a detailed trading journal — entries, exits, screenshots, emotional state — you already own the flight recorder. Dissect each trade. Ask yourself: Did I follow my entry rules or chase&nbsp;price? Was my position size within my risk limit (typically 1–2% of capital)? Did I move or cancel stop-loss orders? What was my mental state — boredom, fear, overconfidence? Patterns emerge quickly. Maybe you performed well until you increased leverage, or maybe you traded outside your prime time zone when tired. Seeing these trends on paper removes guesswork and provides the first blueprint for&nbsp;change. Audit Your Risk Management Framework Most devastating drawdowns start as small mistakes compounded by poor risk control. Now is the time to ask hard questions: Position Sizing: Are you risking a fixed percentage of equity per trade? Professionals rarely exceed&nbsp;1–2%. Leverage: Are you consistently using high leverage that magnifies tiny market moves into account-killing swings? Stop-Loss Discipline: Are stops placed based on chart structure, not gut feeling? Did you repeatedly widen or remove&nbsp;them? Re-establish clear rules. For example: “I risk 1% per trade with a maximum daily loss of 3%. If I hit that, I stop trading for the day.” Commit these to paper and treat them as&nbsp;law. Re-Evaluate Your&nbsp;Edge Markets change character. A breakout strategy that thrived in a 2021 bull run might underperform in a choppy 2025 market. Conduct both back-testing and forward-testing: Back-testing: Apply your strategy to recent six-month data to see if it still shows positive expectancy. Forward-testing: Paper trade in real time to verify performance before risking&nbsp;capital. If results lag, tweak parameters: adjust moving-average lengths, require additional confirmation, or change your timeframe. Sometimes the solution is as simple as switching from 15-minute charts to four-hour ones to filter&nbsp;noise. Strengthen Your Psychological Armor Trading is 80% mindset. A losing streak erodes confidence and fuels self-sabotage. Reinforcing mental resilience is non-negotiable. Mindfulness &amp; Meditation: Even ten minutes a day reduces stress hormones and improves&nbsp;focus. Physical Fitness: Regular exercise boosts mood and sharpens decision-making. Structured Routine: Keep regular sleep patterns and schedule screen-free hours. Books like Trading in the Zone (Mark Douglas) and The Daily Trading Coach (Brett Steenbarger) remain classics because they address the inner game. Consider therapy or performance coaching if emotional swings feel unmanageable. Build a Step-by-Step Comeback&nbsp;Plan When you’re ready to trade again, start small and methodical. Micro Size: Reduce position sizes dramatically or trade on a demo account&nbsp;first. Daily Limits: Pre-define maximum daily loss and profit. Hitting either means you stop for the&nbsp;day. Regular Reviews: End every session with a brief written debrief — what worked, what&nbsp;didn’t. Your goal isn’t to “make it all back fast.” It’s to re-establish consistency and rebuild confidence. Diversify Your Financial Base Trading pressure skyrockets when it’s your only source of income. Diversify to reduce emotional weight: Long-term crypto holdings that you don’t actively&nbsp;trade. Traditional investments — index funds, bonds, dividend&nbsp;stocks. Side hustles or freelance work that create steady cash&nbsp;flow. When rent isn’t riding on today’s BTC move, you can wait patiently for high-probability setups instead of forcing&nbsp;trades. Draw Inspiration from Other Traders’ Comebacks History is filled with traders who bounced&nbsp;back: Jesse Livermore, one of the greatest stock speculators, went broke multiple times before earning fortunes&nbsp;again. Modern crypto traders often share similar stories on podcasts and forums — multi-month slumps followed by disciplined recoveries. Seek out trading communities or a trusted mentor. Honest conversations reveal blind spots and remind you that slumps are common rites of&nbsp;passage. Upgrade Your Education Use downtime to sharpen&nbsp;skills: Take advanced technical analysis or risk-management courses. Study blockchain fundamentals to better understand market narratives. Explore new tools: on-chain analytics, order-flow software, or quantitative methods. Continuous learning turns a painful drawdown into an opportunity for long-term growth. Refine Lifestyle Habits that Affect&nbsp;Trading Your daily habits directly impact decision quality. Evaluate: Nutrition: Consistent energy levels matter when you’re monitoring markets for&nbsp;hours. Sleep: Chronic sleep debt impairs judgment as much as&nbsp;alcohol. Environment: A cluttered or noisy workspace invites distraction. Small lifestyle tweaks often produce outsized trading improvements. Develop a Long-Term Perspective Many losing streaks feel catastrophic only because traders measure success in days or weeks. Zoom&nbsp;out: What does your performance look like over 12–24&nbsp;months? Are you improving year over year, even if a single quarter is negative? Adopting an investor’s mindset — thinking in years — reduces the psychological impact of short-term drawdowns and reinforces patient, process-oriented trading. Recognize the Hidden Gifts of a Losing&nbsp;Streak Though painful, drawdowns provide lessons that winners rarely&nbsp;teach: Humility: Markets are bigger than any single&nbsp;trader. Process Discipline: You learn to value risk control above quick&nbsp;profits. Adaptability: Surviving a slump proves you can pivot and&nbsp;thrive. Many seasoned traders look back at their worst months as the events that forged their professional maturity. Key Takeaways Pause trading immediately to stop emotional spirals. Audit every trade and identify recurring mistakes. Reinforce risk management — tighten position sizing, enforce stops, and reduce leverage. Reassess your edge through back-testing and forward-testing. Fortify psychology with mindfulness, exercise, and structured routines. Return with a written plan and micro-sized trades. Diversify income to relieve pressure and encourage patience. Invest in education and community to keep evolving. Final Thoughts Crypto markets reward preparation and punish impulsivity. A losing streak is not the end of your trading career; it’s a crucial checkpoint. By accepting reality, stepping back, analyzing your data, and strengthening both strategy and mindset, you can transform a painful drawdown into a springboard for lasting&nbsp;success. The comeback begins not with a lucky trade but with a deliberate decision to learn and&nbsp;adapt. Liked this story? Hit follow and join me for more firsthand lessons from the wild world of&nbsp;crypto. Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/17 16:01
Share
Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

U.S. consumer credit rose by $16 billion in July, reaching $5.06 trillion—third-highest ever.
Union
U$0.013764-21.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.01765-2.75%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02755-1.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Why Pi Network Team Is Betting High on Token2049 As Community Seeks Answers

Three wallets deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI worth $6.15 million to Coinbase