Micah Parsons trade was ‘based on mathematics’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:30
Threshold
T$0.01616+2.14%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00539+27.72%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03969+9.67%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09777-0.70%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11806+0.64%

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told CNBC Thursday the decision to trade Micah Parsons ultimately came down to simple math.

Jones appeared on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” to talk about the Dallas Cowboys’ record $12.5 billion valuation as the team kicks off the 2025-2026 season.

On August 28, the Green Bay Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $186 million contract extension, $136 million of which is guaranteed, according to Spotrac. The deal came after a months-long feud with the Cowboys over his contract and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to ESPN.

“If you look at what his numbers are in terms of his compensation over the next five years… and then you look at those draft picks that we got, and you look at what those numbers could pay to other players, you’ll see about five of maybe the very best players as you can get in the NFL, for what one gets in Micah,” Jones told CNBC’s Michael Ozanian Thursday.

Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox

The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

Jones said it wasn’t personal, adding he likes the 26-year old defensive end and thinks he’s a great player.

“You know our game has availability issues. In other words, if you’re hurt, you don’t play. Well the odds of having more for that much compensation, the odds of getting more people playing on the field every game as opposed to having it all on one or two, it’s an opportunity for us,” Jones said. “It fits us right now.”

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Cooper Neill | Getty Images

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, is in the final year of his rookie contract, worth about $24 million, according to Spotrac.

He has established himself as one of the top defensive players in the league, recording more than 12 sacks in each of the past four seasons.

“I’m proud for him, proud for Green Bay,” Jones said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/dallas-cowboys-owner-jerry-jones-micah-parsons-trade-was-based-on-mathematics.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.40806+0.97%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01048+3.45%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004569+1.39%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134309+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Share
SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

PANews reported on June 19 that Canadian listed company SOL Strategies Inc (CSE: HODL) submitted a Form 40-F registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to
SynFutures
F$0.006581+5.17%
Union
U$0.01128+8.88%
Solana
SOL$209.05+0.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual