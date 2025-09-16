Michael Saylor and Crypto Leaders Join Lawmakers to Advance Bitcoin Reserve

TLDR

Michael Saylor, the co-founder of Strategy, and other prominent crypto industry leaders are in Washington to advocate for the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve. The event, scheduled for Tuesday morning, is a roundtable hosted by Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich. These lawmakers are co-sponsoring the “Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide Act,” or BITCOIN Act. The legislation aims to position Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the U.S. government.

If the bill passes, the U.S. would purchase one million bitcoins over a five-year period, using “budget-neutral strategies” to fund the acquisitions. The initiative follows up on an executive order from President Donald Trump that called for a permanent bitcoin stockpile, similar to the country’s gold reserves. The bill has garnered attention as part of broader efforts to regulate and promote digital assets in the U.S.

Building Momentum for the BITCOIN Act

The BITCOIN Act, reintroduced in March 2025 by Senator Lummis, is now at the forefront of discussions in Congress. The bill seeks to establish a U.S. Bitcoin reserve as a national asset, making Bitcoin a key component of the country’s strategic holdings.

In addition to Saylor, other key figures, including Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings, and Haris Basit, Chief Strategy Officer at Bitdeer, will participate in the roundtable to discuss strategies for advancing the bill.

Hailey Miller, Director of Government Relations at the Digital Power Network, emphasized that the aim of the meeting is to ensure the bill remains a top priority. “There is a lot that’s been done in the digital asset space these last couple of months,” Miller said. “Our real push is to ensure that the BITCOIN Act and a strategic bitcoin reserve remain a priority.”

Focus on Budget-Neutral Strategies

A key challenge in advancing the BITCOIN Act is finding ways to fund the bitcoin purchases without impacting taxpayer funds. Several strategies have been proposed, including reevaluating the Treasury’s gold certificates and utilizing tariff revenue.

These strategies aim to ensure the purchases are budget-neutral, meaning they would not require additional government spending or taxes.

Lawmakers and crypto executives at the roundtable will also explore how to build bipartisan support for the bill. While the bill currently enjoys support mainly from Republicans, gaining cross-party backing will be critical to its passage. The roundtable discussions will focus on identifying key obstacles to the bill’s success and determining the next steps for pushing it through Congress.

Building Coalitions for Future Success

The roundtable will include not only crypto executives but also other stakeholders from the financial and venture capital sectors. Executives from major Bitcoin mining companies such as CleanSpark and Riot, as well as representatives from traditional finance institutions like Western Alliance Bank, are expected to attend.

This broad coalition of stakeholders reflects the growing interest in Bitcoin from both the crypto and traditional financial sectors.

The BITCOIN Act is seen as a potential turning point in how the U.S. approaches digital asset regulation. While lawmakers have already passed bills regulating stablecoins, the push for a strategic bitcoin reserve represents a significant next step in integrating digital assets into national financial policies. As these discussions unfold, crypto advocates are hopeful that the U.S. government will embrace Bitcoin as part of its long-term economic strategy.

