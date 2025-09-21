TLDR Michael Saylor claims short sellers are using paid bot networks to spread criticism about MicroStrategy online MicroStrategy stock hit a five-month low of $323 despite Bitcoin only dropping 8% from recent highs Short seller Jim Chanos dismissed Saylor’s bot claims and called them serious allegations without evidence MicroStrategy added 7,714 BTC in August, bringing [...] The post Michael Saylor Claims Short Sellers Using Bot Army to Attack Strategy Stock appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Michael Saylor claims short sellers are using paid bot networks to spread criticism about MicroStrategy online MicroStrategy stock hit a five-month low of $323 despite Bitcoin only dropping 8% from recent highs Short seller Jim Chanos dismissed Saylor’s bot claims and called them serious allegations without evidence MicroStrategy added 7,714 BTC in August, bringing [...] The post Michael Saylor Claims Short Sellers Using Bot Army to Attack Strategy Stock appeared first on CoinCentral.

Michael Saylor Claims Short Sellers Using Bot Army to Attack Strategy Stock

By: Coincentral
2025/09/21 22:29
Hyperbot
BOT$0.16604+39.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,361.49-0.57%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0162-9.24%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0194+1.57%

TLDR

  • Michael Saylor claims short sellers are using paid bot networks to spread criticism about MicroStrategy online
  • MicroStrategy stock hit a five-month low of $323 despite Bitcoin only dropping 8% from recent highs
  • Short seller Jim Chanos dismissed Saylor’s bot claims and called them serious allegations without evidence
  • MicroStrategy added 7,714 BTC in August, bringing total holdings to 636,505 Bitcoin worth about $46.95 billion
  • Chanos compares MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury model to the speculative 2021 SPAC boom

MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has accused short sellers of orchestrating bot attacks against his company’s stock. He claims coordinated networks of fake accounts are spreading negative sentiment about the Bitcoin treasury company.

Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor alleged that artificial criticism is targeting MicroStrategy online. He said a short seller paid a digital marketing firm to create bot accounts that post negative content about the company.

The allegations come as MicroStrategy stock trades near five-month lows. The shares fell to $323 last week despite Bitcoin only declining 8% from its recent peak.

Strategy Inc (MSTR)Strategy Inc (MSTR)

MicroStrategy has become the largest corporate Bitcoin holder under Saylor’s leadership. The company now owns 636,505 Bitcoin purchased for approximately $46.95 billion at an average price of $73,765 per coin.

Short Seller Pushes Back on Bot Claims

Veteran short seller Jim Chanos rejected Saylor’s accusations and demanded evidence. Chanos called the bot allegations “pretty serious” statements presented as facts without proof.

Chanos previously exposed the Enron accounting scandal in 2001. He has compared MicroStrategy’s business model to the speculative excesses of the 2021 SPAC market boom.

The short seller has repeatedly criticized MicroStrategy’s strategy of issuing Bitcoin-backed securities to buy more cryptocurrency. He calls this approach “complete financial gibberish” and warns investors about the company’s valuation methods.

Company Continues Bitcoin Buying Strategy

MicroStrategy added 7,714 Bitcoin during August through multiple smaller purchases. This was down from 31,466 Bitcoin acquired in July as the company maintained its accumulation strategy.

The latest purchase involved 4,048 Bitcoin for $449.3 million between August 25 and this week. The company paid an average price of $110,981 per coin for these holdings.

Bitcoin briefly reached $113,000 before sliding below $108,000 during the recent buying period. MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin position is now valued at around $69 billion at current prices.

Saylor’s personal wealth has reached $7.37 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. Most of his fortune comes from his MicroStrategy equity stake worth approximately $6.72 billion.

The company trades at a premium to its Bitcoin holdings as investors bet on future cryptocurrency appreciation.

The post Michael Saylor Claims Short Sellers Using Bot Army to Attack Strategy Stock appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum’s stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.01223+87.43%
Solana
SOL$236.91-1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,362.42-0.57%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Share
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-1.08%
Cardano
ADA$0.8794-1.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Share
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery. Learning From Shiba …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001281-1.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.32-8.11%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010963+10.31%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation