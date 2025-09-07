Michael Saylor joins Bloomberg Billionaires 500 index, his net worth surging $1 billion year-to-date

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor's net worth has soared by $1 billion since the beginning of the year, earning him his first inclusion on the Bloomberg Billionaires 500 Index. Saylor ranks 491st on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion, a 15.80% increase since January 1st. During the same period, Strategy (MSTR) stock price rose nearly 12%, according to Google Finance data. The index tracks the net worth of the world's 500 wealthiest individuals. Of Saylor's wealth, approximately $650 million is held in cash, with the remaining $6.72 billion held in Strategy shares.