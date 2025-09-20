Michael Saylor Predicts a “Digital Gold Rush” for Bitcoin

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, shared insights on Bitcoin’s evolving market. He noted that as institutional investors continue entering the space, Bitcoin’s reduced volatility might feel “boring” to retail traders seeking excitement. However, he emphasized that this signals a natural growth stage and a positive outlook. Looking ahead, Saylor predicts 2025–2035 will be a decade of a “digital gold rush,” marked by the emergence of new business models and products, learning from mistakes, and significant wealth creation in the crypto ecosystem.

