Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outperform S&P 500 Forever

Billionaire Michael Saylor has once again made a bold claim about Bitcoin’s (BTC) future. He said Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 “forever.” Saylor added that the index would depreciate nearly 29% each year when compared with the leading cryptocurrency.

Saylor Labels Bitcoin As “Digital Capital” and Superior Collateral to Traditional Assets

Speaking in an interview on Coin Stories, Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy, described Bitcoin as a unique form of “digital capital.” He argued that Bitcoin appreciates at a faster pace than traditional assets.

According to him, Saylor said the S&P 500’s average return is the standard measure of investment growth, but Bitcoin keeps rising faster. He noted that this performance gap creates a financial shift.

In his view, Bitcoin’s predictable appreciation allows investors to build new forms of credit backed by the asset. According to the Strategy Chairman, Bitcoin-backed loans could last longer, pay higher returns, and change how global finance works. This perspective has also guided Saylor’s involvement in policy discussions. This includes a recent meeting with other crypto executives to advocate for the strategic Bitcoin reserve bill.

Saylor contrasted BTC’s reliability with weaknesses he sees in traditional currencies. He said currencies like the U.S. dollar face long-term depreciation due to inflation and central bank policies.

In his words, using them as collateral can trigger financial instability. By comparison, he claimed BTC’s fixed supply and decentralized structure make it a superior foundation for credit and investment.

Saylor has been one of the most prominent corporate advocates of Bitcoin since Strategy began accumulating it in 2020. His firm now holds over 226,000 BTC, worth tens of billions of dollars. For him, Bitcoin represents a store of value more powerful than stocks or fiat money.

Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Crush the S&P 500 for Decades

Saylor’s prediction that the S&P 500 could lose 29% per year against Bitcoin for the next 21 years is among his most aggressive forecasts yet. He further argued that history already supports this view, pointing to Bitcoin’s performance against traditional equities over the past decade.

Addressing Strategy’s absence from the S&P 500, Saylor explained the company only recently became eligible. He said fair value accounting changes and sustained profitability were necessary milestones before consideration.

Inclusion in the index is a cautious process, and he expects Strategy to be added after proving stability over several quarters. Recently, Saylor highlighted Strategy’s performance compared to other traditional investment vehicles after it failed to make the latest S&P 500 listing.

Also, Saylor shared his opinions concerning Bitcoin treasuries which many corporate organizations are adopting rapidly in recent times. He compared it to the early days of the oil business, with different products and uses still being tested. In his words, the market is still learning, and business models will evolve as adoption increases.