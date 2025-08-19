Michael Saylor Reverses Stance on MSTR Stock Issuance Amid Bitcoin Slump

By: Coincentral
2025/08/19 20:49
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%

TLDR

  • Michael Saylor has revised MicroStrategy’s stock issuance rules to allow greater flexibility in Bitcoin acquisitions.
  • The company will issue MSTR stock under a market-to-asset value (mNAV) of 2.5 to fund Bitcoin purchases.
  • The mNAV premium that once stood at 3.4x has fallen to 1.6x, prompting the strategic shift.
  • MSTR stock has struggled with performance, trading around $360, amid a decline in its premium over Bitcoin.
  • Analysts suggest that MSTR stock may experience further declines if it falls below $360.

Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (MSTR), has reversed his position on the company’s stock issuance rules. This change comes amid the decline in the premium that MSTR stock once enjoyed over Bitcoin holdings. Saylor’s decision allows the company to issue shares under the market-to-asset value (mNAV) of 2.5, raising funds to buy more Bitcoin.

MSTR Stock Issuance Rules Eased to Fund Bitcoin Purchases

In a shift from his previous stance, Michael Saylor has eased restrictions on issuing MSTR stock to fund Bitcoin purchases. The company had previously stated that it would avoid issuing shares at a price below 2.5 times the value of its Bitcoin holdings. This “mNAV premium,” which had once been as high as 3.4x, has now fallen to 1.6x, prompting Saylor to revise his strategy.

Saylor’s new approach allows more flexibility in issuing MSTR stock to raise cash, despite the narrowing premium.

With the stock’s underperformance and mNAV dropping, the company seeks a new path to continue purchasing Bitcoin without relying solely on existing capital.

MSTR Stock Faces Pressure Amid Falling Premium and Volatility

Strategy’s stock has struggled in recent months, trading at around $360. Despite Bitcoin’s price hitting all-time highs, the stock’s performance has not gained traction. As a result, MSTR stock’s premium over Bitcoin holdings has continued to decrease, leading some analysts to caution about the future.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that the MSTR share price is forming a classic head-and-shoulders pattern. This technical pattern suggests that if the stock falls below $360, it could see further declines toward $300. This bearish outlook has led some investors, including Vanguard, to reduce their MSTR holdings by 10% in the second quarter of the year.

The volatility in MSTR stock has dampened retail investor interest, making it harder for the company to maintain its stock premium. As the company’s stock price stagnates, Saylor’s strategy shift marks an attempt to regain momentum. With Bitcoin prices rising, the company is focusing on flexibility to optimize its Bitcoin acquisitions and maintain its position.

The post Michael Saylor Reverses Stance on MSTR Stock Issuance Amid Bitcoin Slump appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking