Michael Saylor Signaled Yesterday: MicroStrategy (Strategy) Made Its Massive Weekly Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Here’s His Latest BTC Amount!

Continuing its weekly purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 3,081 BTC last week.
Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 3,081 BTC worth $356.9 million at an average price of $115,829.
Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account.
*This is not investment advice.
Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/michael-saylor-signaled-yesterday-microstrategy-strategy-made-its-massive-weekly-bitcoin-btc-purchase-heres-his-latest-btc-amount/