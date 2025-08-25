Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Buy as Strategy Extends Its Treasury Accumulation Streak

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 07:01
Michael Saylor isn’t slowing down. The co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has hinted at another Bitcoin purchase in August, which would mark the company’s third acquisition of the month. It underscores Saylor’s relentless conviction that Bitcoin is the ultimate corporate treasury asset—despite Strategy’s own share price recently dipping from its November 2024 peak.

On August 18, the firm picked up 430 BTC for $51.4 million, bringing total holdings to 629,376 BTC, now worth north of $72 billion. According to tracking site SaylorTracker, the company is sitting on unrealized gains of $25.8 billion, up more than 56% overall on its Bitcoin investment. Not bad for a strategy many on Wall Street once mocked as reckless.

This Month’s Buys: Small by Saylor Standards

Interestingly, August’s buys have been modest by Strategy’s own history. The company has only picked up 585 BTC across two separate deals so far this month—a drop in the ocean compared to its usual multi-thousand coin purchases. For context, Strategy is known to scoop up massive chunks of Bitcoin in a single breath, often buying in size that dwarfs the holdings of entire crypto hedge funds.

Still, even these “smaller” buys serve a purpose: they reinforce the company’s brand as the loudest corporate Bitcoin accumulator on Earth.

Bitcoin is on sale, tweeted Saylor, source: X

Stock Price Takes a Hit, Conviction Doesn’t

While the Bitcoin bet looks stellar on paper, Strategy’s stock has been under pressure. Shares dipped this week to about $325, the lowest level in four months, before bouncing back toward $358 by Friday. Investors in publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies seem to be wrestling with the paradox: the balance sheet gains are massive, but the equity often trades with amplified volatility compared to Bitcoin itself.

Still, Saylor has never been one to shy away from turbulence. His stance is clear: the volatility of a corporate stock is noise, the scarcity of Bitcoin is signal.

Why It Matters

Saylor’s consistent accumulation is more than just corporate treasury management—it’s a marketing campaign for Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Every buy, no matter the size, broadcasts to Wall Street that Bitcoin is not just a speculative plaything but a serious, long-term treasury tool.

Critics argue that Strategy is effectively a leveraged Bitcoin ETF in disguise, tethering shareholders’ fates to Saylor’s maximalist gamble. Fans, on the other hand, see him as building the blueprint for the Bitcoinized balance sheet of the future, where corporations treat BTC the way nations treat gold.

Either way, one thing is clear: while other firms dabble, Strategy doubles down. And as long as Saylor is steering, Bitcoin will remain the centerpiece of one of the boldest corporate financial experiments in modern history. Do you own Bitcoin? Saylor is buying the dip, will you?

 

