ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Michael Saylor plays 4D chess. Not only did Saylor begin as a Bitcoin critic and change to a Bitcoin booster, but he also took a tech company and turned it into the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury. Along the way, he invented the whole idea of crypto treasury. And along the way, he inspired a host […]Michael Saylor plays 4D chess. Not only did Saylor begin as a Bitcoin critic and change to a Bitcoin booster, but he also took a tech company and turned it into the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury. Along the way, he invented the whole idea of crypto treasury. And along the way, he inspired a host […]

Michael Saylor’s Big Bet: The Strategy Behind Strategy’s Bitcoin Accumulation & Bitcoin Hyper’s Opportunity

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 17:13
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.15305-9.20%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.04025+0.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006645-7.75%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00149706+0.22%

Michael Saylor plays 4D chess.

Not only did Saylor begin as a Bitcoin critic and change to a Bitcoin booster, but he also took a tech company and turned it into the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury. Along the way, he invented the whole idea of crypto treasury.

And along the way, he inspired a host of imitators, including:

  • Countries – The United States and El Salvador have established Bitcoin reserves.
  • Companies – Rivals like Metaplanet are playing catch-up to amass as much BTC as possible
  • Blockchains – Look around now, and you’ll find Ethereum treasuries, Solana treasuries, and even Dogecoin treasuries
💡As of 2025, the company holds approximately 640,031 $BTC, acquired at an average cost in the tens of thousands per coin – far below the current price of $120K.

How did Saylor’s Strategy get here? And what does it all mean for retail investors – and for Bitcoin Layer 2 projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)?

Time to dive in.

How Strategy Keeps Accumulating Bitcoin

Why Strategy is accumulating $BTC is obvious, with Bitcoin’s price so high. The real question is – how is Strategy able to keep buying Bitcoin even as the token price increases?

Well, several reasons!

Multi-Pronged Financing

Strategy doesn’t rely on operating cash to fund its Bitcoin acquisitions. Its legacy software business (when it was known as MicroStrategy) yields minimal free cash. Instead, the company uses a toolkit of capital-market instruments:

  • Convertible senior notes: often zero- or low-coupon debt that investors can later convert into equity
  • Preferred stock issuances (‘Stretch’ offerings), marketed explicitly to raise capital for $BTC purchases
  • Equity issuance via at-the-market (ATM) offerings, which leverages investor demand and Strategy’s stock premium over NAV

By funneling proceeds from these sources directly into Bitcoin purchases, Strategy manages to keep buying $BTC dip or ATH.

Since the value of the above – especially stock and equity issuances – relies heavily on the underlying value Strategy’s $BTC holdings, Saylor has essentially created a capital-raising flywheel built around Bitcoin itself.

Accumulation Philosophy: As Much $BTC as Possible

Saylor’s approach treats Bitcoin not as a speculative hold but as a core reserve asset. In other words, he likely wouldn’t consider it a ‘bet’ in the gambling sense.

Instead, Saylor embraces Bitcoin’s inherent volatility; any dips become buying opportunities, and he holds the long view through turbulence.

⚡He argues that Bitcoin’s fixed 21M supply, resistance to debasement, and network effects make it a superior treasury asset compared to cash or even gold.

Saylor goes a step further, predicting a truly breathtaking upside scenario: if institutional investors allocate even 10% of their capital toward Bitcoin, the resulting demand could push the price toward $1M per $BTC.

The assumption is based on a number of factors, including an even tighter supply than the 21M $BTC, since a significant number – potentially 3.7M $BTC – is considered permanently lost.

Chart from 2020 highlighting amount of lost Bitcoin.

Working in Saylor’s favor: the more Bitcoin treasuries there are, the more Bitcoin is being held (and not traded), and the tighter the liquid supply gets – further driving up Bitcoin’s price.

Currently, the top 100 Bitcoin treasuries hold over 1M Bitcoin between them – nearly 5% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist.

Risks and Criticisms: Yes, There Are Some

Saylor’s plan isn’t without risks. Here are a few of the more pressing ones:

  • Shareholder pressure: The company’s reliance on equity issuance means dilution is a constant risk. The entire plan relies on Strategy’s stock trading at a premium over the Bitcoin NAV per share. If that premium collapses, any new equity issuance becomes costly to shareholders; each new share would claim a smaller slice of the Bitcoin pie.
  • Accounting and impairments: Because of standard accounting rules, Strategy must book impairment losses when Bitcoin’s market price drops below the cost basis. That applies even if the decline is temporary and later reversed.
  • Liquidity and funding: With limited operational cash flow, Strategy depends on fresh capital markets. If investor sentiment sours or credit conditions tighten, raising new funds could become difficult.
  • Market and external risks: The success of Saylor’s thesis hinges on continued institutional adoption of Bitcoin. If that demand falters, the upside may not materialize.

In extreme scenarios, the company might be forced to sell Bitcoin, potentially derailing the entire flywheel.

But what if there’s a way to add another layer to Bitcoin’s utility and deepen both retail and institutional interest?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) could strengthen Bitcoin’s economy even further with a powerful, scalable Layer 2. And along the way, the $HYPER token could just be the next crypto to explode.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Faster, Cheaper Transactions and DeFi-Ready Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) targets Bitcoin’s weaknesses carefully.

To overcome Bitcoin’s low average TPS, Bitcoin Hyper uses a Canonical Bridge to wrap $BTC and deploy it on the Layer 2. There, powered by the Solana Virtual Machine, the wrapped $BTC can be transacted at Solana’s native TPS – potentially thousands of transactions per second.

The result is a hybrid solution combining the flexibility and scalability of the SVM and wrapped $BTC with the reliability of Bitcoin’s native Layer 1.

All transactions settle, in the end, on Bitcoin’s original layer for all that hardcore security.

Bitcoin Hyper architecture for the layer-2.

The potential for a fully scalable solution that doesn’t compromise Bitcoin’s reliability is already drawing strong interest.

Yesterday,, the $HYPER presale has rocketed past $20M, powered recently by a wave of whale buys in the past 24 hours:

  • $196.6K
  • $145K
  • $56.9K
  • $29.8K
  • $11.8K
  • $10.4K
That’s over $450K in the past day; previous whale buys have poured close to $1M into the project this week.

The momentum is growing as investors learn exactly what Bitcoin Hyper is; increasingly, they like what they see.

See why our own Bitcoin Hyper price prediction shows the token price could skyrocket from $0.013035 to $0.32 for gains of 2,355% by the end of the year.

Don’t overlook the potential of Bitcoin Hyper – check out the presale page today.

Michael Saylor’s pivot of Strategy into a Bitcoin-first entity is among the most aggressive and public corporate crypto bets.

It has so far paid off handsomely; Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings have appreciated 61% over the course of his purchases for over $29B in unrealized gains.

Ultimately, Strategy’s fate will likely rest on how well the pieces of this high-stakes puzzle continue to align. That’s precisely where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in, with the ability to provide more Bitcoin utility and further support Saylor’s strategic flywheel.

Authored by Bogdan Patru for Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/michael-saylors-big-bitcoin-bet-next-crypto-to-explode-is-bitcoin-hyper

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004948-4.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1685-3.65%
MANTRA
OM$0.09259-4.65%
OP
OP$0.3586-5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002898-6.87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,800.00
$103,800.00$103,800.00

-1.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,507.26
$3,507.26$3,507.26

-2.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.44
$161.44$161.44

-3.17%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2665
$2.2665$2.2665

-2.59%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16384
$0.16384$0.16384

-1.86%