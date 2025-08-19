Michael Saylor’s Latest Tweet Reaffirms Bitcoin Commitment as Strategy Expands Stack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:41
Bitcoin
Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor has once again made it clear he has no plans to walk away from the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

The Strategy executive chairman published a striking AI-generated image of himself portrayed as a warrior, accompanied by the words “Bitcoin Forever” — a phrase that has become synonymous with his unwavering stance on the asset.

The message came just as Bitcoin slipped back toward the $115,000 level, testing investor confidence. For Saylor, however, the downturn only reinforces his conviction that holding BTC remains the ultimate strategy.

More Bitcoin for Strategy

Alongside his latest post, Saylor revealed that Strategy had purchased another 430 BTC, spending about $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per coin. This brings the firm’s Bitcoin reserves to a staggering 629,376 BTC, worth over $72 billion at current market value.

Despite volatility, Strategy has delivered a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 25.1% to shareholders, according to the company. The only entity with a larger position in BTC is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), but among corporations, Strategy continues to hold the top spot with its aggressive accumulation strategy.

A Treasury Built on Bitcoin

Saylor’s firm has pioneered the use of corporate securities to fund BTC acquisitions. Its lineup now includes products such as MSTR, STRC, STRK, STRF, and STRD — all designed to give investors exposure to Bitcoin-backed instruments while fueling Strategy’s relentless buying spree.

With Saylor’s latest vow and a fresh round of purchases, Strategy is signaling that its bet on Bitcoin is not just a temporary play but a long-term mission. For Saylor, every dip in price appears to be another chance to double down on what he calls the “forever asset.”

Source: https://coindoo.com/michael-saylors-latest-tweet-reaffirms-bitcoin-commitment-as-strategy-expands-stack/

