Michael Saylor’s MSTR Reports $3.9B of BTC Gains Last Quarter

With the third quarter now fully in the books, the original bitcoin treasury company Strategy (MSTR) reported a $3.9 billion gain on its mammoth holdings of BTC for that three month period.

Alongside, the compnay confirmed what had been teased by its Executive Chairman Michael Saylor over the weekend — that it did not add to its 640,000 stack last week — the first time since April that it did not do so.

Strategy’s average purchase price across its bitcoin holdings is $73,983 per coin. With bitcoin’s current price around $124,000 those holdings are now valued around $78.7 billion, representing roughly $31.4 billion in unrealized gains.

Financial Update Highlights



For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company announced an unrealized gain of $3.89 billion on its digital assets, along with a deferred tax expense of $1.12 billion.

As of Sept. 30, the company’s digital asset carrying value stood at $73.21 billion, with a related deferred tax liability of $7.43 billion.

MSTR shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading alongside bitcoin’s weekend gains to the current $124,500.