Michael Saylor's Strategy Adds $357M in Bitcoin as Price Slides to $112K

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/26 07:10
Bitcoin
BTC$109,925.47-3.03%
Michael Saylor’s Strategy—already the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin whale—just went shopping again. According to an SEC filing this week, the company scooped up another 3,081 BTC for $356.9 million during last week’s price drop, when Bitcoin slid to as low as $112,000.

That haul brings Strategy’s August total to 3,666 BTC, but it’s worth noting the pace has slowed dramatically compared to the company’s summer buying spree. In July, Strategy loaded up on more than 31,000 BTC. In June, it grabbed 17,075 BTC. By comparison, this month’s activity feels almost restrained—a snack rather than a feast.

Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest point in weeks, Source: Bitcoin Liquid Index

The Running Tally

With this latest purchase, Strategy now holds a staggering 632,457 BTC. All in, the company has spent roughly $46.5 billion at an average entry price of $73,527 per coin. That means Saylor’s playbook—“buy forever, price be damned”—continues to build what looks increasingly like a sovereign-level stash.

Saylor himself has long shrugged off buying the dip. In fact, he’s leaned into the opposite. In 2024, he famously quipped:

“I’m going to be buying the top forever. Bitcoin is the exit strategy.”

The latest move, though, edges closer to dip-buying than Saylor usually admits to with the Bitcoin and crypto markets tanking during the 12 hours. 

Despite the dour mood, Saylor is still buying, Source: X

Bitcoin Yield on the Rise

Behind the raw numbers, Strategy also tracks what it calls BTC yield—a quirky but increasingly watched KPI that measures the change in BTC per diluted share outstanding. After hitting its 25% year-to-date target in July, yield is still climbing, now sitting at 25.4%.

In late July, the company revised its 2025 targets upward:

  • BTC yield goal raised from 25% → 30%

  • BTC gain target raised from $15B → $20B

For context: Strategy’s 2024 yield hit an eyebrow-raising 74.3%, with a reported Bitcoin gain of 140,538 BTC. As of this week, 2025’s BTC gain already stands at 113,524 BTC.

What’s fascinating here isn’t just the raw hoarding—it’s the signaling. Strategy has slowed down in August, yes, but the total holdings are now so large that the company increasingly resembles a quasi–Bitcoin central bank. With each filing, Saylor is effectively telling both Wall Street and nation-states: “We’re not playing trader games here. We’re locking this down for good.”

The question now is whether this lull is just a breather before another monster buy. With Bitcoin still hovering near $112K, another aggressive purchase could send another jolt through both markets and headlines.

 

