Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Another 525 BTC For $60 Million ⋆ ZyCrypto

Michael Saylor’s software firm, turned Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, has continued expanding its Bitcoin holdings with another multi-million-dollar purchase.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Stash Hits $73 Billion

The Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, announced Monday it acquired an additional 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin between Sept. 8 and Sept 14.

According to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Startegy now holds a massive 638,985 BTC worth approximately $73.4 billion at current prices, maintaining its spot as the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. That is equivalent to over 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply.

The company has spent $47.2 billion building its total stash at an average price of $73,913 per coin. According to the SEC filing, Strategy has delivered a BTC Yield of 25.9% YTD 2025 for shareholders.

The company’s latest buy comes as Bitcoin plummeted today, falling from nearly $117,000 to just below $115,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was changing hands at $114,858 as of publication time, according to CoinGecko.

The company funded the BTC purchase through its at-the-market offering programs, selling its perpetual Strike preferred stock (STRK), perpetual Strife preferred stock (STRF), and perpetual Stride preferred stock (STRD) during the September 8-14 period.

This most recent BTC investment, albeit smaller than Strategy’s previous buys, suggests that the Michael Saylor-helmed company is still confident about the alpha cryptocurrency’s future price trajectory. Moreover, the purchase came shortly after Strategy was snubbed from the S&P 500 index despite strong results in Q2, while Robinhood took the spot.

Several smaller publicly traded companies, including Metaplanet, have mimicked Strategy and adopted the Bitcoin treasury plan.