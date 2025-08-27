Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, Holding 632K BTC Now

TLDR

Strategy bought 3,081 BTC at an average price of $115,829 last week.

Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now total 632,457 BTC worth $70.2B at current prices.

The purchase was funded by stock sales, including $300.9 million from common stock.

Bitcoin’s recent price decline did not deter Saylor’s firm, continuing its BTC strategy.

Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy (MSTR), has continued to build its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings despite ongoing market fluctuations. Last week, the firm acquired 3,081 BTC for a total of $356.9 million, or an average price of $115,829 per coin. This purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 632,457 BTC, worth approximately $70.2 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $111,000.

The company’s recent purchase comes amidst significant volatility, as Bitcoin’s price dipped from $116,700 to $112,000. Even in the face of these declines, Strategy continues to strengthen its position in Bitcoin, underscoring Michael Saylor’s long-standing commitment to Bitcoin as a key asset in the firm’s portfolio.

Strategy Funded Acquisition Through Stock Sales

The $356.9 million spent on Bitcoin came largely from the sale of Strategy’s common stock. The company raised $300.9 million through the sale of shares, with smaller amounts funded by the sale of preferred stock. The strategy behind these purchases aligns with Saylor’s firm belief in Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term investment, despite short-term price fluctuations.

The decision to buy Bitcoin using stock sales has garnered attention, especially given that Saylor’s firm previously pledged to avoid selling common stock when its market valuation was under a specific threshold. This recent stock sale, while controversial for some, is a direct move to bolster its Bitcoin stack during a period of relative price volatility.

Bitcoin Yield Increases as Strategy Targets 30% BTC Yield for 2025

Alongside the new acquisitions, Strategy has also revised its Bitcoin yield target for 2025. The company had previously set a target of 25% for its Bitcoin yield, a key performance indicator (KPI) reflecting the ratio between its BTC holdings and shares.

This year, the company raised that target to 30%, aiming to capitalize on its growing Bitcoin reserves and improve its return on investment.

As of August 2025, Strategy’s Bitcoin yield is already at 25.4%, showing a gradual climb from previous years. Last year, the firm reported a yield of 74.3% on its Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing Saylor’s strategy of increasing exposure to the cryptocurrency as it aims for long-term institutional adoption.

Slowdown in Purchasing, But the Strategy Remains Strong

While this latest purchase marks a smaller acquisition compared to past months, the trend suggests a potential slowdown in the buying spree. In August alone, Strategy acquired just 3,666 BTC, a sharp decline from the 31,466 BTC purchased in July. Saylor’s company has been more cautious in its purchases, with recent weeks showing less aggressive buying behavior.

Despite the smaller purchases, Strategy remains one of the largest holders of Bitcoin in the world. The firm’s stance continues to be one of accumulation, with a clear focus on Bitcoin as the primary asset in its portfolio. The firm has also reiterated that it does not plan to divest its Bitcoin holdings, and that it will continue to accumulate over time, particularly if the price dips lower.

This strategy aligns with Saylor’s previous statements where he emphasized his belief in Bitcoin’s future role in the global economy, even if it means buying into market dips.

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Dip, Holding 632K BTC Now appeared first on CoinCentral.