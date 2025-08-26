Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys The Dip As Bitcoin Treasury Swells to 632,457 BTC ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 17:48
Sidekick
K$0.2024-2.36%
U
U$0.0124-0.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,104.58-1.29%
FORM
FORM$3.4827+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017378-11.66%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Bitcoin treasury company Strategy announced another BTC buy on Monday, bringing the Nasdaq-listed firm’s holdings to 632,457 BTC — or over $70 billion in digital coins at the current price — as it extends its Bitcoin treasury program.

Strategy Adds 3,081 BTC To Stack

According to Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Strategy bought an additional 3,081 Bitcoin for $356.9 million over the last week as BTC kicked off the week at around $116,700 and dipped to a local low of $110,788 today, CoinGecko data shows.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said the latest tranche was executed at an average $115,829 per coin, pushing its aggregate cost basis to $46.50 billion and its overall average purchase price to $73,527 per Bitcoin.

Strategy’s Bitcoin stash, which is now at 632,457 BTC, cements its lead among public corporate holders. These holdings are equivalent to just around 3% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

The latest buy followed a weekend hint from Executive Chairman, Michael Saylor, who posted “Bitcoin is on sale” alongside a SaylorTracker graphic of the company’s holdings. 

Advertisement

&nbsp

Last week’s Bitcoin acquisition was mostly funded through sales of common stock, from which Strategy raised $300.9 million. Slight sales of three of the four MSTR preferred stock issues accounted for the rest of the funding.

Notably, the latest Bitcoin acquisition came after two small buys, including a 430 BTC buy announced last Monday and a 155 BTC purchase the previous week.

Following the new purchase, Strategy has snapped up 3,666 BTC this month, a notable decline from the 31,466 BTC acquired in July. In June, Strategy bought 17,075 BTC.

As Strategy’s BTC buying pace slows over the last three weeks, observers will be waiting to see whether the firm will make a massive purchase in the final week of August or decide to limit its buys.

Corporate Bitcoin Treasury Adoption Frenzy

Saylor previously stated that the Bitcoin treasury firm could end up holding upwards of 7% of the top cryptocurrency’s total supply of 21 million coins. Acquiring 7% of the total-ever Bitcoin supply would give the company around 1.4 million BTC, currently valued at about $157 billion.

Beyond Strategy, an increasing number of publicly traded companies, including Galaxy Digital, MARA Holdings, Semler Scientific, and Metaplanet, have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies. Nonetheless, Strategy remains the trailblazer.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/michael-saylors-strategy-buys-the-dip-as-bitcoin-treasury-swells-to-632457-btc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Wink
LIKE$0.012118-1.44%
Xphere
XP$0.01389-0.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/26 09:48
Share
Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

Malaysia’s securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
Share
PANews2025/07/01 16:53
Share
A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position. His current holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/11 12:39
Share

Trending News

More

A Mathematical Model for Extreme Programming Software Development

Malaysian regulator proposes easing crypto asset listing process

A whale deposited 6 million USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position, currently suffering a $12.5 million loss.

Hyperscale Data increased its holdings of XRP by 8,420 last week through its subsidiary Sentinum

Chainlink ETF: Bitwise Files Crucial S-1 Application with SEC