Michael Saylor's Strategy Continues Bitcoin Accumulation With Latest $217M Buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:34
Bitcoin

Strategy has added another 1,955 Bitcoin to its treasury, according to a post by executive chairman Michael Saylor.

The acquisition, completed at an average price of approximately $111,196 per coin, cost the company $217.4 million.

With this purchase, MicroStrategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 638,460 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of about $47.17 billion, averaging $73,880 per coin. The company also reported a 25.8% year-to-date yield on its Bitcoin strategy for 2025.

Saylor emphasized the firm’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, noting that the strategy has not only preserved value but also delivered substantial returns in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

The timing of the new purchase comes as Bitcoin maintains levels above $110,000, reinforcing MicroStrategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin.

This aggressive accumulation further solidifies the company’s reputation as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

The market will now be watching closely to see how institutional investors and competing firms respond to MicroStrategy’s sustained confidence in digital assets, especially as Bitcoin continues to demonstrate resilience against global economic uncertainty.

Source: https://coindoo.com/michael-saylors-strategy-continues-bitcoin-accumulation-with-latest-217m-buy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
