Michael Saylor’s Strategy follows Metaplanet, adding 6,269 BTC worth $729 million

The two giant BTC holders, Strategy and Metaplanet, have stirred the waters despite the FUD in the Bitcoin market by acquiring a total of 6,269 Bitcoins. According to reports, Strategy has acquired 850 BTC while Metaplanet has acquired a bumper 5,419 tokens.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder, purchased BTC worth $99.7 million at $117,344 per Bitcoin. This has brought its total Bitcoin holdings to 639,835 BTC, acquired for about $47.3 billion at $73,971 per Bitcoin.

On the other hand, as reported by Cryptopolitan, Metaplanet purchased BTC worth $632.53 million at an average price of roughly $116,724 per Bitcoin. This has brought its total BTC holdings to 25,555 BTC, which was acquired for approximately $2.7 billion and purchased at an average price of $106,065 per BTC.

Strategy slows down BTC purchase while Metaplanet adds speed

The US company’s most recent Bitcoin purchase is in line with a recent trend of small purchases, showing a slowdown compared to the big purchases seen earlier this year. Strategy bought 3330 Bitcoin in September, which is a big drop from the 7,714 BTC it bought in August and a 75% drop from the 31,466 BTC it bought in July.

In line with Bitcoin, Strategy’s stock has dropped about 2% in the last 30 days. Starting in 2020, the company put most of its money into Bitcoin. It used a mix of debt and stock to buy huge amounts of BTC, which turned the business intelligence software company into a Bitcoin giant. Still, the stock has gone up 2,200% since it started buying BTC.

On the other hand, the Japanese company’s purchase has positioned Metaplanet’s holdings at 85.2% of its year-end 2025 target of 30,000 BTC. It is also a quarter away from its 2026 goal of 100,000 BTC. Metaplanet revealed its 555 Million Plan, which is aimed at raising $5.4 billion to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027.

The firm’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, also revealed that the company has achieved a BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025. However, Metaplanet’s stock plunged 1.64% on Monday in Japan, per Google Finance data. The stock has also gone down by over 28% in the past month and remains at 66.71% up year-to-date.

From the influence of Strategy, several industries outside of crypto have pivoted to bet on Bitcoin in the hopes of repeating its stock price success. But in recent weeks, some of those imitators have suffered steep losses. For example, healthcare data provider Kindly MD (NAKA) has shed 87%, and health tech firm Semler Scientific (SMLR) is down nearly 8%.

Bitcoin unbothered price down 3%

BTC is down 2.54% today, easing from last week’s one-month high, as investors looked past the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut and await more concrete cues on the US economy. The token ended largely unchanged last week as gains over the Fed cut optimism were offset by caution over future easing.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $112,802, retreating from last week’s peak near $118,000, its strongest level since mid-August. Also, the market cap is down 2.55%. However, even after the latest pullback, Bitcoin remained up about 5% in September, which was helped by improving liquidity conditions.

Bitcoin has gained over 20% so far in 2025, supported by institutional inflows and optimism around broader adoption. However, it remains well below its all-time high of over $124,000 reached earlier this year. These bearish signs have been reflected in the whole crypto market. The market is down 3% with most altcoins falling more sharply than Bitcoin, as risk appetite remained dim.

