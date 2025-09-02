Michael Saylor’s Strategy Scoops 4,048 BTC – $449.3M Spent, Market Barely Blinks

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/02 22:54
Bitcoin
BTC$110,572.29+1.45%

Billionaire executive chairman Michael Saylor has bolstered his firm’s Bitcoin war chest once again. Strategy disclosed on Tuesday in its latest Form 8-K filing that the firm acquired 4,048 Bitcoin at an aggregate purchase price of $449.3 million, or an average of $110,981 per Bitcoin.

With this latest buy, Strategy now holds an eye-popping 636,505 Bitcoin. The aggregate purchase price for the company’s holdings stands at $46.95 billion, with an average cost basis of $73,765 per Bitcoin.

Expanding Holdings

These numbers show the firm’s long-standing conviction in Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset. Strategy has consistently funneled capital from equity raises into digital asset purchases, positioning itself as a bellwether for institutional adoption of cryptocurrency.

In addition to its SEC filings, Strategy maintains a public dashboard on its website. The platform provides real-time updates on Bitcoin acquisitions, securities market prices, and other key performance metrics.

Corporate Bitcoin Developer

By combining traditional capital market instruments with aggressive digital asset purchases, Strategy Inc. continues to blur the line between Wall Street and crypto. Its sustained accumulation shows not just corporate confidence in Bitcoin, but also its determination to define a new standard for treasury management in the digital age.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company continues to utilize its at-the-market (ATM) offerings to strengthen its capital base.

Between August 26 and September 1, the company sold shares across several preferred stock classes and its Class A common stock, generating net proceeds of $471.8 million. Among the offerings, the sale of 1.24 million shares of common stock brought in the largest contribution at $425.3 million.

Institutional Strategy and Market Impact

Strategy’s aggressive buying has made it the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, but buying no longer moves the market. Corporate treasurer Shirish Jajodia recently said that BTC purchases are done through over-the-counter (OTC) deals, which minimize the price impact.

“Bitcoin’s daily trading volume is $50 billion,” Jajodia said. “Even if you buy $1 billion over a few days, it doesn’t move the market much.”

Institutional buying plays a different role in Bitcoin’s cycle. These holdings reduce long-term supply and indirectly strengthen the floor price. But short-term price moves are driven by traders, speculation, and broader macroeconomic forces.

Despite Strategy’s Bitcoin purchases, the company’s stock has been volatile. Strategy shares are trading at $334.41, up 11.47% year-to-date. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, with a 52-week range between $113.69 and $543.00.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9992-1.64%
Everscale
EVER$0.00942-4.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003438-2.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0784+9.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15316+9.80%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006009+1.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169-0.93%
XRP
XRP$2.7925+1.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence