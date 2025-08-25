Michael Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up $357M in Bitcoin Despite Investor Backlash

By: Coindoo
2025/08/25 23:30

From August 18 to 24, the firm purchased 3,081 Bitcoin for $356.9 million, paying an average of $115,829 per coin. This brings Strategy’s total holdings to 632,457 BTC, valued near $46.5 billion. The company’s average entry price across all purchases is $73,527, according to BitcoinTreasuries. Data also shows the firm has been averaging nearly 800 BTC in daily buys.

The latest acquisition has delivered a 25% return year-to-date in 2025, a reminder of the firm’s success in timing its Bitcoin plays during major market swings.

Equity Sales Provide the Cash

Funding for the purchase came primarily from stock sales. In its latest SEC filing, Strategy disclosed raising just under $310 million by selling 875,301 common shares. Additional proceeds came from its preferred share programs: $21 million from STRK, $23.7 million from STRF, and $100,000 from STRD. In total, the firm generated over $350 million — nearly identical to the size of the week’s Bitcoin buy.

Despite investor unease over dilution, Strategy still holds authorization to issue $16.7 billion more in shares under its $21 billion at-the-market offering.

READ MORE:

From $2.98 Peak to $0.36: Pi Coin’s Market Rollercoaster and What’s Next in 2026

Investor Backlash Over Dilution Policy

Not everyone is pleased. Saylor had previously committed to avoiding share sales when Strategy’s stock traded below 2.5 times its modified net asset value (mNAV). But with MSTR currently valued at less than two times mNAV, the company’s decision to move ahead with new issuance has drawn criticism.

Following the disclosure, MSTR stock fell more than 4% in premarket trading Monday. Bitcoin also dipped, sliding 2.7% to roughly $111,500.

Big Picture

Despite short-term market pressure, Strategy’s relentless accumulation has cemented its place as the dominant corporate Bitcoin holder. While the firm faces growing scrutiny over how it funds its buys, its long-term bet on Bitcoin shows no signs of slowing.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Michael Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up $357M in Bitcoin Despite Investor Backlash appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.357-3.67%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017506-3.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-13.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.357-3.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003464-9.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Bitcoin broke key $115K support triggering bear market signals. I analyze the next critical levels and share my trading strategy.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
MemeCore
M$0.45675+2.56%
Share
Medium2025/08/25 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Bitcoin’s $115K Support Just Failed: What I’m Watching Next

Best Crypto to Buy Now Why Analysts Pick PEPETO Over Cardano Hyperliquid and Solana

Grayscale Files with SEC to Launch AVAX Trust ETF on Nasdaq