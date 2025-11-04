ExchangeDEX+
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Starts November With $45m Bitcoin Purchase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 16:38
Michael Saylor’s Strategy added another 397 Bitcoin worth about $45.6 million, but the company’s buying pace continues to slow compared to its pre-October accumulation streak.

Strategy acquired 397 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $45.6 million last week at an average price of $114,771 per coin, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This brought its total holdings to 641,205 BTC, acquired for $47.49 billion at an average price of $74,047 per coin, with a Bitcoin yield of 26.1% year-to-date (YTD), according to a Monday X post from Strategy.

The previous week, the company purchased 390 BTC for $43.3 million, bringing its total for October to 778 BTC, one of the smallest monthly acquisitions in recent years. By comparison, Strategy acquired 3,526 BTC in September, 78% more than October’s total.

Strategy 8k form filing. Source: SEC.gov

Related: Saylor’s Strategy tipped for S&P 500 inclusion after Q3 earnings: 10X Research

Bitcoin recovery tied to institutional demand

Analysts warn that the slower pace could weigh on Bitcoin’s price recovery. Strategy and US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been the primary drivers of demand throughout 2025, according to analytics platform CryptoQuant.

The analytics platform predicted that Bitcoin’s price will be unable to recover to its previous highs until these entities restart large-scale accumulations.

Source: CryptoQuant

“Demand is now driven mostly by ETFs and MicroStrategy, both slowing buys recently. If these two channels recover, market momentum likely returns,” said Ki Young Ju, the founder and CEO of crypto analytics platform CryptoQuant, in a Sunday X post.

Magazine: Bitcoin to see ‘one more big thrust’ to $150K, ETH pressure build

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/michael-saylor-strategy-november-45m-bitcoin-buy?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

