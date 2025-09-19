Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 Enters Second Reading in the House of Representatives

PANews reported on September 19th that according to Cointelegraph, Michigan's Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 has made its first progress since February, entering the second reading stage of the House of Representatives and being submitted to the Government Operations Committee. The bill allows up to 10% of state government funds to be invested in cryptocurrencies.
