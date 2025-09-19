Michigan pushes ahead with strategic crypto reserve bill

Michigan’s crypto reserve bill has advanced to the committee stage, allowing 10% state investment in digital assets.

Michigan has taken the next step for its strategic crypto reserve bill, which moved to a second reading on Thursday.

The Michigan House Bill 4087, which would allow the state to invest in crypto assets under specific conditions, has moved to a second reading and was referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

The legislation amends the Michigan Management and Budget Act to establish guidelines for a strategic crypto reserve, though it does not mention Bitcoin (BTC) specifically.

Read more