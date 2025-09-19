The Michigan House has resumed consideration of HB 4087, the proposal that would authorize the allocation of up to 10% of public funds.The Michigan House has resumed consideration of HB 4087, the proposal that would authorize the allocation of up to 10% of public funds.

Michigan towards Bitcoin reserves: HB 4087 under discussion, up to 10% of funds

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 23:23
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012291-3.99%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06647-3.93%

The Michigan House has resumed consideration of HB 4087, the proposal that, if approved, would authorize the allocation of up to 10% of public funds – specifically from the General Fund and the Budget Stabilization Fund – in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

The measure, currently in second reading, reignites the debate on a potential financial shift for Michigan, highlighting operational risks and accounting transparency. In this context, the balance between investment opportunities and risk control becomes central.

According to data collected by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), public administrations must evaluate with extreme caution the direct use of cryptocurrencies in the management of reserves or treasury.

Industry analysts we consulted note that the absence of unified standards on custody, reporting, and impairment significantly increases operational and reputational risk for entities with complex public budgets.

In monitoring state legislative acts, it is highlighted that the quality of implementing rules will be crucial to reducing informational asymmetries and systemic risks.

HB 4087: what’s really at stake

The draft law, proposed by representatives Bryan Posthumus and Ron Robinson, would allow investing up to 10% of state public funds, an amount that in absolute terms could reach billions of dollars, with potential repercussions on the state’s budget and liquidity management (Michigan Legislature).

The provision focuses on creating a reserve in Bitcoin and other selected digital assets, with the measure assigned to the Government Operations Committee for further examination and possible amendments.

That said, the core of the proposal remains the construction of a reserve that is consistent with public finance constraints and the demand for transparency from stakeholders.

Legislative Timeline: Steps and Next Moves

The proposal, currently in its second reading, will need to go through committee work before it can return to the Chamber for the final vote. The scheduling, currently underway, reflects a political priority, although the legislative process could be extended due to amendments, technical opinions, and in-depth analysis of budget impacts.

It should be noted that the timing and content of the amendments will directly affect the operational governance of the future reserve.

Custody and Audit: What We Know (and What’s Missing)

HB 4087 focuses on aspects of custody, cybersecurity, and audit, while deferring many specifics to future implementing rules.

The draft provides for security obligations and accounting controls for risk management, although it does not set precise standards in areas such as cold storage, multisig solutions, asset segregation, compliance with standards (e.g., SOC 2), and the use of independent auditors.

Yet, this is where the main issue lies: governance, in fact, remains entrusted to the state Treasury offices, which will then have to define the criteria for accountability, metrics, and frequency of controls.

Why Michigan’s Move Can Set a Precedent

If approved, the law could trigger a domino effect, prompting other American states to reconsider the use of public funds for investments in digital assets. Michigan would thus join a path already taken by states like Texas, New Hampshire, and Arizona.

Furthermore, the price of Bitcoin – estimated to be around $117,000 as of September 19, 2025 – fuels the debate: critics argue that Michigan might be buying near market highs. Indeed, the time horizon and entry rules become crucial to contain volatility.

Confrontation in the USA: where we are and who is pushing

The Michigan dossier fits into an evolving national context. According to BitcoinLaws.io, over 25 states (data updated to September 2025) are examining similar proposals.

Among these, Texas, New Hampshire, and Arizona have already initiated studies or proposals for Bitcoin reserves, while states like Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania might be incentivized to reassess their strategies to avoid falling behind.

At the federal level, there are requests circulating in Congress to initiate studies on the feasibility of a national Bitcoin reserve, focusing on aspects of custody, cybersecurity, and accounting standards. However, the fragmentation of initiatives requires constant monitoring of the different legislative processes.

Tax and Accounting Implications

Accounting for Bitcoin on the balance sheet will require clear valuation criteria and impairment tests, as market volatility impacts provisions and the presentation of risk to state stakeholders.

It will be essential to define precise policies, such as the methods and timing of realization for liquidity needs, as well as ensure transparency through periodic reports on costs, risks, and reserve performance. In this context, coordination with state and federal accounting standards will remain a key element.

Prices, timing, and peak risk

With the price of Bitcoin estimated around $117,000 on September 19, 2025, critics note the danger of the State entering the market near the highs.

That said, a tranche entry policy, with exposure limits and stress tests, could be adopted to mitigate the risk related to the timing of purchases. Yet, the preemptive definition of scenarios and operational thresholds remains crucial to avoid reactive decisions.

Corporate and Market Signals

A recent report by K33 Research highlights that about 25% of publicly traded companies with a portion of their treasury in Bitcoin are trading below the actual value of their reserves.

This indicates that market perception remains selective and suggests that, in the absence of robust governance and transparent disclosures, the equity channel may penalize financial strategies not accompanied by solid control mechanisms. In other words, without verifiable processes, the market premium can turn into a discount.

Open Questions for the Legislator

  • What minimum mandatory standards will be imposed for custody and audit?
  • How will counterparty risk and operational responsibilities be managed?
  • What is the absolute value of the funds to which the 10% will be applied and what will be the allocation schedule?

In summary

HB 4087 represents a potential breakthrough for Michigan’s state reserves, allowing up to 10% investments in Bitcoin and other digital assets.

However, numerous technical aspects remain to be defined, particularly regarding custody, audit, risk management, and accounting clarity. The game is now being played between the Chamber and the committees, while other states are watching closely, ready to move on the national scene.

Key Data at a Glance

  • Maximum allocation: up to 10% of general and stabilization funds.
  • BTC price: estimated around $117,000 on September 19, 2025.
  • Operational node: future definition of custody and audit standards in the implementing rules.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta’s, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF’s De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF’s, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF’s die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale’s fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF’s omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed is geschreven door Thomas Welsenes en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.011165-16.30%
Solana
SOL$238.05-2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,448.02-1.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 17:32
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.434-1.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.88-2.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.01394-7.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001846-3.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Doorbraak voor altcoins: SEC keurt Grayscale’s GDLC ETF goed

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.