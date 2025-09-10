Mick Jagger Charts A New No. 1 Alongside A Late, Great Rock Star

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:37
Mick Jagger earns his first solo No. 1 as “Dancing in the Street” with David Bowie tops the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Mick Jagger speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mick Jagger is not typically known as a solo artist, though he has released music under his own name outside of his work with The Rolling Stones from time to time. His own material has performed best in the United Kingdom, where he’s regarded as one of the most beloved rock stars of all time. Jagger is back with a decades-old tune that’s become a bestseller out of the blue, and the rock legend has earns his first No. 1 on a pair of rosters as a classic collaboration reappears.

“Dancing in the Street” Blasts Back

“Dancing in the Street,” Jagger’s duet with David Bowie, blasts back onto three charts in the U.K. It debuts in the top spot on two and returns to the top 10 on a third, easily making it one of the bestselling cuts in the country this frame.

Mick Jagger Earns His First Solo No. 1

Jagger scores his first solo No. 1 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts with “Dancing in the Street.” As it debuts, the song also marks his first top 10 on the tallies.

Mick Jagger’s Past Performances

Jagger has only appeared on the Official Vinyl Singles chart once under his own name, with “Dancing in the Street.” On the Official Physical Singles ranking, which includes vinyl sales but also CDs and cassettes, he has scored two other solo wins. “Visions of Paradise” peaked at No. 43 back in 2002, and “Old Habits Die Hard” alongside Dave Stewart, climbed to No. 45. He hasn’t earned a new win as Mick Jagger on the roster in more than 20 years.

A Rolling Stones Staple at No. 1

As a member of The Rolling Stones, Jagger has already hit No. 1 on both rankings with four leaders. The band has dominated with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Ride ‘Em On Down,” “Living in a Ghost Town,” and “Angry.” The group’s list of top 10 bestsellers is much longer, and includes both newer tunes and classics.

A New Peak on the Singles Sales Chart

“Dancing in the Street” also returns to the Official Singles Sales chart. In its second week on the list, it rises to No. 6, a new all-time peak. The collaboration debuted on the list in January 2016 at No. 83, and this frame marks its first time inside the top 10.

A Charity Classic Returns

Bowie and Jagger released their version of the ’60s classic “Dancing in the Street” as a charity single in 1985. Proceeds benefited the same organization as Live Aid, and the track was shared around that time with its video shown to the crowd at the benefit concert. A fortieth anniversary vinyl was recently released, instantly becoming a collector’s item, and a portion of proceeds will be gifted to the same nonprofit.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/mick-jagger-charts-a-new-no-1-alongside-a-late-great-rock-star/

