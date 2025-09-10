Micro-Trading Strategy for Crypto: Earn $500 Weekly

My Journey from $50 to $500/week 💸

Three months ago, I started my crypto journey with just $50. Last month, I closed with over $500 in weekly profits — trading only one hour a day. This is not a promise or financial advice — just my personal path and the exact strategy I used to get here.

Why I Chose Micro-Trading

Crypto is fast. Prices swing wildly every day, especially on networks like Solana where fees are low and tokens can move 20–50% in hours. I didn’t want to sit glued to charts all day, and I wasn’t ready to gamble on big trades or confusing bots.

Instead, I chose micro-trading — a method focused on small, disciplined trades with modest capital. The idea is simple:

Catch short-term dips ,

, Sell on short-term pumps ,

, Repeat.

For beginners with $50–$100 starting capital, this is far more achievable than trying to “time the top” or “buy and forget.”

The Tools I Use

Before you start and try to copy; here are the only three tools I needed:

1. Phantom Wallet (Solana)

Phantom Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed primarily for the Solana blockchain, with added support for Ethereum and Polygon.

It allows users to store, send, stake, and swap tokens while maintaining full control of their private keys. With its user-friendly browser extension and mobile app, Phantom is popular for managing NFTs, DeFi assets, and dApps securely and easily.

How to begin:

Install the Phantom extension or mobile app.

Write down your seed phrase safely — never share it .

. Fund with a small amount of SOL (just enough to trade, e.g., $50).

2. Jupiter (DeFi Trading App)

Phantom Wallet Interface(Easy & Simple)

Jupiter is a leading decentralized trading platform (DEX aggregator) built on the Solana blockchain. It helps users find the best token swap rates by routing trades across multiple liquidity sources in real time.

Beyond swaps, Jupiter also offers advanced DeFi tools like limit orders, perpetual trading, and dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategies.

Visit jup.ag — it finds the best swap prices on Solana.

— it finds the best swap prices on Solana. Connect your Phantom wallet and swap SOL for any token you want to trade.

3. Dexscreener

DEX Screener is a free tool that shows live prices and trading data from many decentralized exchanges on over 80 blockchains. It helps traders track tokens, see charts, check liquidity, and spot trending or new coins in real time. You can also set alerts, make watchlists, and connect your wallet to trade directly from the platform.

How to Use:

Open dexscreener.com to track token prices, liquidity, and volume.

I use the 15m, 1h, and 4h charts to spot dips and pumps.

What Does Crypto Micro Trading Mean to Me?

Trade support/resistance with Dexscreener app(ELI5/SOL chart)

Micro-trading, as I practised it, is a crypto trading strategy focused on making small, frequent trades to profit from major price(+20–30%) movements. Instead of making large trades, a trader using this method aims to buy a token during a short-term dip and sell it on a short-term pump, repeating the process with a small amount of capital. It’s about disciplined, quick actions rather than long-term investing.

The 5-minute and 15-minute charts play a crucial role in micro-trading because they offer a detailed view of recent price movements. This helps traders identify short-term support and resistance levels, which are essential for determining entry and exit points. These charts highlight the immediate “dips and pumps” that are fundamental to this trading strategy, enabling quick decision-making within the author’s one-hour daily routine.

My 1-Hour Daily Routine (Step-by-Step)

This routine became my daily habit. It’s structured, fast, and keeps me from overtrading.

1. Preparation (10 min)

Open Phantom, Jupiter, and Dexscreener.

Check a few volatile tokens (high 24h volume, at least $30k liquidity).

2. Entry Setup (15 min)

Look for support zones : recent lows or areas where the price bounced before.

: recent lows or areas where the price bounced before. I wait for a −20% to −30% dip in the last 24h.

in the last 24h. Place a small buy using Jupiter.

3. Monitoring (20–30 min)

I don’t stare at the screen — I set alerts or check every 5–10 minutes.

Goal: Catch a pump of +20% to +50%.

4. Exit & Reset (5 min)

Sell when target profit hits (or use a trailing stop of −5% from the local high).

Log the trade in my tracker (entry, exit, profit).

Close everything and stop trading for the day.

How I Learned to Enter & Exit

Trade Flow-Chart for Solana memes

The secret? Support and resistance.

Support = “floor” where price tends to bounce.

where price tends to bounce. Resistance = “ceiling” where price tends to reject.

Example: If a token dropped to $0.000045 earlier and bounced, that’s support. If it pumped to $0.000075 and fell, that’s resistance.

Buy near support, sell near resistance. Don’t chase green candles.

Lessons I Learned in 3 Months

Don’t FOMO. My early losses came from buying pumps. Discipline beats hype. One hour is enough if you focus. Take profits. Doubling your money is great — losing it waiting for “the moon” isn’t.

Can You Earn $500 Weekly Too?

It took me 3 months to build up from $50 to consistent ~$500/week. This isn’t a guarantee — crypto is volatile and risky. But with patience and repetition, you can create a reliable side income.

Start small. Track your results. Learn the patterns.

Final Thoughts

This method isn’t about luck — it’s about discipline.

I turned $50 into a weekly side income because I stuck to the plan, even on boring days.

If you want to try this, start with $50–$100, trade one hour a day, and see what happens over a month.

Have questions? Want me to share my trade tracking template(Excel)?

Drop a comment 🚀 — I’m happy to help fellow beginners.

Micro-Trading Strategy for Crypto: Earn $500 Weekly was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.