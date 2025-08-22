MicroBit's two spot ETFs, with an initial size of US$220 million, were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 21.

PANews reported on August 22 that MicroBit Bitcoin Spot ETF (HKD code: 3430.HK; USD code: 9430.HK) and MicroBit Ethereum Spot ETF (HKD code: 3425.HK; USD code: 9425.HK) under Xiaofei Asset Management Co., Ltd. were officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 21, 2025. The initial asset size of the two ETFs totaled US$220 million, reflecting the market's strong interest in virtual assets and investors' confidence in Xiaofei Asset Management.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has performed strongly this year, with the MicroBit Bitcoin Spot ETF surpassing $200 million in initial assets. Ethereum, meanwhile, has recently become a focus of market attention, with the MicroBit Ethereum Spot ETF securing an initial subscription of $20 million. These two ETFs offer investors compliant and transparent channels for direct exposure to two major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Xiaofei Asset Management launched Bitcoin spot ETF and Ethereum spot ETF .