ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDRs; Microsoft ends capital limits on OpenAI, enabling external fundraising while keeping a 27% stake worth $135 billion. OpenAI must spend $250 billion on Azure cloud services despite gaining partial independence in its operations. Microsoft retains rights to OpenAI’s IP through 2032, including AGI-era models under third-party oversight. OpenAI’s 17-gigawatt U.S. infrastructure buildout features clean [...] The post Microsoft Loosens Grip on OpenAI, Keeps $135 Billion Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Microsoft ends capital limits on OpenAI, enabling external fundraising while keeping a 27% stake worth $135 billion. OpenAI must spend $250 billion on Azure cloud services despite gaining partial independence in its operations. Microsoft retains rights to OpenAI’s IP through 2032, including AGI-era models under third-party oversight. OpenAI’s 17-gigawatt U.S. infrastructure buildout features clean [...] The post Microsoft Loosens Grip on OpenAI, Keeps $135 Billion Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.

Microsoft Loosens Grip on OpenAI, Keeps $135 Billion Stake

By: Coincentral
2025/10/29 22:04
Cloud
CLOUD$0,09743-4,59%
Story
IP$3,832-0,20%
Delysium
AGI$0,02847+3,98%
ERA
ERA$0,2556-1,23%
Union
U$0,006199+0,17%

TLDRs;

  • Microsoft ends capital limits on OpenAI, enabling external fundraising while keeping a 27% stake worth $135 billion.
  • OpenAI must spend $250 billion on Azure cloud services despite gaining partial independence in its operations.
  • Microsoft retains rights to OpenAI’s IP through 2032, including AGI-era models under third-party oversight.
  • OpenAI’s 17-gigawatt U.S. infrastructure buildout features clean energy and nuclear partnerships with Nvidia, Oracle, and SoftBank.

Microsoft and OpenAI have finalized a groundbreaking restructuring agreement that reshapes one of the most consequential partnerships in artificial intelligence.

The deal lifts restrictions on OpenAI’s ability to raise external capital, freeing the ChatGPT maker to attract new investors or even explore a public listing in the future.

This shift marks a significant departure from the original 2019 agreement that tied OpenAI’s fundraising activities closely to Microsoft’s oversight. Under the new arrangement, Microsoft relinquishes its exclusive rights to provide cloud computing services for OpenAI. However, it retains a robust 27% equity stake, currently valued at around $135 billion, and will continue to receive roughly 20% of OpenAI’s revenue for several years, according to people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft’s total investment in OpenAI now stands at $13.8 billion, making it one of the most valuable strategic partnerships in the tech industry’s history.

OpenAI Gains Freedom With Conditions

While the new agreement loosens some of Microsoft’s control, it also cements OpenAI’s long-term reliance on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure. OpenAI must spend a staggering $250 billion on Azure services, ensuring that the majority of its AI workloads, particularly its API products, remain tied to Microsoft’s ecosystem.

However, the company can now develop non-API products using non-Microsoft cloud platforms. This provides some breathing room for OpenAI to diversify its operations and explore partnerships with other vendors like Oracle, SoftBank, and Nvidia, which have been courting the company’s infrastructure buildout plans.

Still, the Azure commitment underscores that “freedom” comes at a price. As OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously emphasized, access to massive computing resources is the lifeblood of advancing AI research. In that sense, Microsoft’s role remains foundational to OpenAI’s ambitions, even as the governance structure evolves.

Microsoft Retains Deep IP Access

The deal also clarifies Microsoft’s rights to OpenAI’s intellectual property and future models. The tech giant will maintain access to OpenAI’s technologies, including models developed after the achievement of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), until 2032.

However, this access is subject to oversight by an independent expert panel that will review AGI-related claims. Once AGI is officially recognized or by 2030, Microsoft’s rights to OpenAI’s research will expire, along with revenue-sharing provisions.

In essence, Microsoft’s new role transforms it from an exclusive cloud host into a strategic partner with long-term financial and technological stakes. This balanced approach allows Microsoft to continue benefiting from OpenAI’s breakthroughs while signaling a more open, market-oriented future for the AI startup.

OpenAI’s $250 Billion Buildout Begins

Beyond the financing deal, OpenAI is also preparing for a massive 17-gigawatt infrastructure expansion across the United States. The company has reviewed bids from nearly 800 vendors, with roughly 20 sites under advanced consideration across the Southwest, Midwest, and Southeast.

The buildout plan includes battery-backed solar facilities, refurbished gas turbines, and small modular nuclear reactors, underscoring OpenAI’s commitment to powering its models with sustainable energy sources. Partners like Nvidia, Oracle, and SoftBank are expected to play key roles in this next-generation infrastructure effort.

According to insiders, OpenAI’s proposal also includes extending the U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit to cover critical grid components, an initiative that could have far-reaching implications for America’s clean energy and semiconductor supply chains.

The post Microsoft Loosens Grip on OpenAI, Keeps $135 Billion Stake appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,5049+2,83%
Simons Cat
CAT$0,000004616-1,57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44,119-0,95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0,000000000000064+6,66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106 264,41+1,61%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096-0,10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1247+3,51%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007755+0,76%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

What is Proof-of-Stake?

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106 021,25
$106 021,25$106 021,25

+0,91%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 576,02
$3 576,02$3 576,02

+1,60%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5729
$2,5729$2,5729

+1,73%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167,92
$167,92$167,92

+0,98%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18046
$0,18046$0,18046

+0,68%