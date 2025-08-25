MicroStrategy Buys 3,081 Bitcoin Worth $342 Million

Michael Saylor’s firm, MicroStrategy, has added 3,081 BTC to its treasury, spending $342 million on the purchase. This acquisition reinforces the company’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as a strategic asset. MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with total BTC holdings exceeding 629,000 coins. The company’s disciplined purchase strategy highlights its confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value despite recent market fluctuations. This move further cements MicroStrategy’s role as a leading institutional Bitcoin investor.

