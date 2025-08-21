MicroStrategy Sinks to Four-Month Low After Breaching Key Support

MicroStrategy Inc. shares extended their recent slide on Wednesday, breaching their 200-day exponential moving average and touching their lowest level in four months. The software maker—widely viewed as a proxy for Bitcoin because of its sizable cryptocurrency holdings—has now fallen about 21% in the past 30 days, placing the stock in bear-market territory.

The technical breakdown adds to pressure on a stock that had rallied earlier in the year alongside digital-asset prices. Traders said the loss of the long-term support line could spur further selling unless Bitcoin stabilises, potentially increasing volatility for both assets.

