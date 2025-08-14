MicroStrategy's legal name changed to Strategy

PANews reported on August 14th that MicroStrategy has changed its legal name to Strategy Inc. , effective August 11th , according to Strategy's official website. The company's Nasdaq trading symbols remain unchanged: MSTR , STRK , STRF , STRD , and STRC , and its CUSIP number remains unchanged. The name change does not affect the company's structure. Strategy Inc. is the world's largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder and provides AI- powered enterprise analytics software.

