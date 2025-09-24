Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline for the Digital Euro Launch

The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s financial system.

The EU’s digital euro is now targeted for launch around mid-2029, according to ECB officials.

European Parliament’s legislative delays are a primary obstacle to advancing the CBDC project.

EU ministers recently agreed on a digital euro roadmap, including imposing limits on holdings.

An upcoming report on Oct. 24 will evaluate the project’s progress, with potential legislative implications.

Despite delays, preparations for the digital euro continue, signaling Europe’s commitment to digital currency innovation.

Delays and Political Challenges for Europe’s Digital Euro

The European Central Bank’s long-standing initiative to develop a digital euro has experienced further postponements, with officials now estimating that the CBDC could launch as late as mid-2029. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone shared this timeline during a Bloomberg event, emphasizing ongoing discussions among EU member states and regulators.

“The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” Cipollone said, highlighting how the European Central Bank remains in active dialogue with national authorities. This delay underscores the regulatory and legislative hurdles yet to be addressed before the digital euro can be fully deployed in the EU’s financial ecosystem.

He further noted that the European Parliament is expected to reach a consensus on the legislation by May 2026, which is a crucial step towards finalizing the digital euro’s framework. Meanwhile, EU finance ministers have already reached a “compromise” on key aspects of the project, including holding limits on digital euro accounts, as part of the broader roadmap.

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone in Frankfurt. Source: Bloomberg

Despite these legislative delays, the ECB remains committed to advancing the CBDC, with plans to decide whether to proceed beyond the current phase in October. A detailed report on progress will be presented to the European Parliament on October 24, after which lawmakers will have several weeks to propose amendments and further debate the project’s future.

Ultimately, the timeline for the digital euro reflects the delicate interplay between technological innovation, regulatory oversight, and political consensus, which are essential for ensuring a trustworthy and functional cryptocurrency infrastructure within Europe.

