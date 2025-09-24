The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s [...]The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s [...]

Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline for the Digital Euro Launch

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 19:14
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08415-8.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00554-1.94%
Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline For The Digital Euro Launch

The European Union’s efforts to introduce a digital euro, its central bank digital currency (CBDC), are now anticipated to materialize around mid-2029, after facing multiple delays. While the project continues to progress at the regulatory and political levels, significant hurdles remain before a full rollout, reflecting the complex dynamics of digital currency adoption within Europe’s financial system.

  • The EU’s digital euro is now targeted for launch around mid-2029, according to ECB officials.
  • European Parliament’s legislative delays are a primary obstacle to advancing the CBDC project.
  • EU ministers recently agreed on a digital euro roadmap, including imposing limits on holdings.
  • An upcoming report on Oct. 24 will evaluate the project’s progress, with potential legislative implications.
  • Despite delays, preparations for the digital euro continue, signaling Europe’s commitment to digital currency innovation.

Delays and Political Challenges for Europe’s Digital Euro

The European Central Bank’s long-standing initiative to develop a digital euro has experienced further postponements, with officials now estimating that the CBDC could launch as late as mid-2029. ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone shared this timeline during a Bloomberg event, emphasizing ongoing discussions among EU member states and regulators.

“The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment,” Cipollone said, highlighting how the European Central Bank remains in active dialogue with national authorities. This delay underscores the regulatory and legislative hurdles yet to be addressed before the digital euro can be fully deployed in the EU’s financial ecosystem.

He further noted that the European Parliament is expected to reach a consensus on the legislation by May 2026, which is a crucial step towards finalizing the digital euro’s framework. Meanwhile, EU finance ministers have already reached a “compromise” on key aspects of the project, including holding limits on digital euro accounts, as part of the broader roadmap.

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone in Frankfurt. Source: Bloomberg

Despite these legislative delays, the ECB remains committed to advancing the CBDC, with plans to decide whether to proceed beyond the current phase in October. A detailed report on progress will be presented to the European Parliament on October 24, after which lawmakers will have several weeks to propose amendments and further debate the project’s future.

Ultimately, the timeline for the digital euro reflects the delicate interplay between technological innovation, regulatory oversight, and political consensus, which are essential for ensuring a trustworthy and functional cryptocurrency infrastructure within Europe.

This article was originally published as Mid-2029: The Expected Timeline for the Digital Euro Launch on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001247-1.88%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-3.68%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.013382-5.86%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.44-0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,147.04+0.17%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004643-2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08536-0.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-3.68%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats