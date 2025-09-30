Middle East Adoption of Hedera Strengthens as HBAR Faces Market Test

Hedera (HBAR) is gaining traction in the Middle East as governments and financial hubs adopt its Sharia-compliant blockchain for tokenized assets and institutional finance.

Despite a recent price dip, HBAR shows signs of accumulation and upward momentum, with traders eyeing a key breakout above the $0.22–$0.23 range.

Hedera Expands Across Key Middle Eastern Financial Hubs

The altcoin is advancing beyond pilot programs to active financial infrastructure across Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi. Governments and financial authorities in these regions are now deploying their distributed ledger technology (DLT) at scale for regulated finance. This growth includes adoption for Sharia-compliant systems, tokenized assets, and institutional recordkeeping, confirming its role in enterprise-grade operations.

According to official government and enterprise filings, Qatar’s Digital Receipt System operates on Hedera’s HashSphere setup. This private, permissioned DLT connects with the public network and supports Islamic finance applications requiring regulatory and Sharia compliance. Dubai courts are using it for notarized document integrity, while Saudi financial entities and Abu Dhabi’s KAIO initiative are incorporating it to strengthen tokenized and institutional financial structures.

Regulatory Compliance and Hybrid Architecture

Hedera’s hybrid model combines permissioned private networks with a public ledger to meet strict regulatory and religious requirements. This configuration allows institutions to keep sensitive data on private networks while verifying transactions on a public ledger. Such a design ensures transparency, efficiency, and compliance with Sharia-based financial frameworks across different jurisdictions.

The system’s structure enables cross-border financial operations by linking private enterprise sub-nets to its public network. Financial centers across the Middle East benefit from seamless interoperability and auditability. The consistency of independent deployments in Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi indicates coordinated adoption of its platform for core financial services.

Market Performance and Technical Indicators

While its enterprise presence strengthens, its native token faces market pressure. After reaching near $0.2551 in September, it has fallen about 16%. Technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) show that bearish momentum currently dominates price dynamics. Negative social sentiment reading –0.719, and a futures long/short ratio of 0.84 points to cautious investor sentiment, and short positions outweighing long bets.

Analysts note that if selling pressure increases, the asset could decline toward the $0.1654 support area. To counter this trend, the token would need to climb above $0.2266 to signal a possible reversal. A breakout above that level could open a path toward $0.2453, making October an important period for traders watching potential trend shifts.

Recent Price Action and Trading Volume

Despite broader market caution, HBAR posted a short-term gain in the last 24 hours. The token rose from approximately $0.208 to $0.22, marking a 6.73% increase. This movement began early and consolidated through midday around the $0.215–$0.216 range, supported by a trading volume spike surpassing $135 million.

Market capitalization stands at nearly $9.15 billion, with approximately 42.39 billion tokens in circulation and a daily trading volume exceeding $111 million. The stable price behavior after the initial climb suggests steady accumulation. If momentum sustains and the altcoin holds above the $0.22–$0.23 range, it could bolster short-term buying interest, while a dip below $0.21 may renew downward pressure.

The memecoin’s ongoing adoption in the Middle East and its current market test present a pivotal period for the network and its token. The combination of large-scale enterprise integration and near-term price volatility will remain central for market participants monitoring its role in regional and global financial systems.