Mignal Introduces AI-Powered Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

Mignal, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform established in 2022, has developed a multi-product financial ecosystem offering users AI-driven trading platforms and integrated investment solutions.

AI-powered Trading Engine:

Mignal’s core product is an AI-powered trading engine designed to monitor real-time market data from both centralized and decentralized exchanges. The engine identifies potential trading opportunities based on pre-set parameters and executes trades automatically.

Stable Account

The Stable Account applies a fixed daily adjustment rate of 0.25% to account balances. Participation does not require locking MGL tokens. Deposits and withdrawals are available in all supported cryptocurrencies without a maximum withdrawal limit.

Floating Account

Over the seven days preceding this announcement, the Floating Account recorded a cumulative adjustment rate of 13.72%. Account holders receive an allocation of 40–60% of this amount, depending on the volume of MGL tokens locked. Withdrawal limits are determined by user level, ranging from 10–40% of the balance per day. Depending on the user’s level, withdrawals may be processed either in MGL tokens or in supported cryptocurrencies.

MGL Token:

Mignal’s native utility token, MGL, operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). The token is currently in a private sale phase. As part of the ecosystem, users are required to lock a minimum of 20% of their balances in MGL tokens, currently private sell priced at $0.0399. The project’s roadmap includes a planned centralized exchange listing and the launch of its first liquidity pool in October 2025.

Featured Projects

Several additional Projects are in development:

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) (launch target: Jan 2026):

Mignal Dex is a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to fundamentally solve the core challenges of cross-chain swaps. Unlike most existing DEXs that rely on intermediaries such as bridges, wrapped tokens, or liquidity aggregators to facilitate cross-chain interactions, Mignal is built on a native and independent infrastructure that enables true and secure asset swaps between multiple blockchain networks — without intermediaries.

About Mignal

Mignal founded in 2022, by a team of experienced developers and crypto strategists, Mignal aims to democratize access to advanced trading tools and decentralized finance (DeFi) products for everyday investors., users can visit mignal.io.

