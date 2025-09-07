Mignal Introduces AI-Powered Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 19:13
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+4.08%
press 1755758924D8XuLQJRCl

Moscow, Russia, September 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Mignal, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform established in 2022, has developed a multi-product financial ecosystem offering users AI-driven trading platforms and integrated investment solutions.

AI-powered Trading Engine:

Mignal’s core product is an AI-powered trading engine designed to monitor real-time market data from both centralized and decentralized exchanges. The engine identifies potential trading opportunities based on pre-set parameters and executes trades automatically.

Stable Account

The Stable Account applies a fixed daily adjustment rate of 0.25% to account balances. Participation does not require locking MGL tokens. Deposits and withdrawals are available in all supported cryptocurrencies without a maximum withdrawal limit.

Floating Account

Over the seven days preceding this announcement, the Floating Account recorded a cumulative adjustment rate of 13.72%. Account holders receive an allocation of 40–60% of this amount, depending on the volume of MGL tokens locked. Withdrawal limits are determined by user level, ranging from 10–40% of the balance per day. Depending on the user’s level, withdrawals may be processed either in MGL tokens or in supported cryptocurrencies.

MGL Token:

Mignal’s native utility token, MGL, operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). The token is currently in a private sale phase. As part of the ecosystem, users are required to lock a minimum of 20% of their balances in MGL tokens, currently private sell priced at $0.0399. The project’s roadmap includes a planned centralized exchange listing and the launch of its first liquidity pool in October 2025.

Featured Projects

Several additional Projects are in development:

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) (launch target: Jan 2026):

Mignal Dex is a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to fundamentally solve the core challenges of cross-chain swaps. Unlike most existing DEXs that rely on intermediaries such as bridges, wrapped tokens, or liquidity aggregators to facilitate cross-chain interactions, Mignal is built on a native and independent infrastructure that enables true and secure asset swaps between multiple blockchain networks — without intermediaries.

About Mignal

Mignal founded in 2022, by a team of experienced developers and crypto strategists, Mignal aims to democratize access to advanced trading tools and decentralized finance (DeFi) products for everyday investors., users can visit mignal.io.

Media Contacts

Website: mignal.io

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/mignal_io

Telegram (Community): t.me/mignal

AI-powered Trading Engine: t.me/mignal_bot

Contact

Vladimir G
[email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

PANews reported on September 7th that Numerai founder Richard Craib posted on the X platform that due to the unique nature of staking, most websites display incorrect data on NMR's total value locked (TVL). For example, CoinMarketCap shows $4 million, but the actual value is approximately $20 million.
Numeraire
NMR$20.891+19.43%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:47
Share
Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Shiba Inu's market performance is unstable, but some positive signs appear
CROSS
CROSS$0.21503+0.18%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000556+3.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 18:24
Share
Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Pepenode’s presale just passed the $800K mark, following a surge in investor interest shortly after it started. The project’s appeal comes from its mine-to-earn mechanics, which enable meme coin mining in a customized rig, but that’s not necessarily the innovative part. The innovative part is that you get to craft your own rig yourself and […]
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Particl
PART$0.1982+8.30%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1475+4.74%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/07 19:09
Share

Trending News

More

Numerai founder: Most websites display incorrect NMR total locked value data

Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

Pepenode’s Presale Reaches $800K As It Allows Users to Create Virtual Crypto Mining Rigs

Cipher Mining: Mining output in August was 241 BTC, and holdings reached 1,414 BTC

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slip While Rollblock Captures Attention With 12x – 20x Ambitions From Analysts