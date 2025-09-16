Mike Novogratz Calls Solana the Future as $FORD Goes All in on SOL

TLDR:

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz says Solana could power next-gen global markets with unmatched speed and adoption

Forward Industries purchased 6.8M SOL worth $1.58B to build the largest Solana treasury to date

$FORD will stake a portion of SOL and use Solana-native venues to generate yield and keep trades on-chain

Solana processes 6B+ daily transactions, far beyond global market volumes, positioning it for large-scale settlement



Mike Novogratz is doubling down on Solana’s potential. The Galaxy CEO says Solana can power global capital markets with unmatched speed. His remarks came as Forward Industries revealed a $1.58B purchase of SOL.

The buy created the largest Solana treasury ever assembled. The move signals that institutional-scale capital is flowing into the ecosystem faster than ever.

Novogratz Backs Solana as $FORD Goes All In

Novogratz said Solana’s ability to process 65,000 transactions per second sets it apart from other blockchains. He pointed out that block times could reach 200ms by 2026, with 20ms global finality targeted within five years.

That performance, he argued, positions Solana as a candidate for real-world market settlement.

Forward Industries acted on that thesis, buying 6.8M SOL on-chain and staking part of it to earn yield. The purchase is backed by Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin Capital, aligning some of crypto’s most recognized institutional players behind Solana.

Solana has been the busiest blockchain in 2025, leading in transaction volume and app-driven revenue while keeping transaction fees near zero. Developers continue building at scale, making the network a hub for retail and institutional applications.

Novogratz’s public support gives this move extra weight. He called Solana “the backbone of next-gen financial markets,” framing $FORD’s treasury as more than a speculative bet.

Solana’s Speed and Role in Future Settlement

Solana’s current capacity exceeds six billion daily transactions, far outpacing global securities markets. That scale, coupled with low fees, makes it a prime candidate for market infrastructure.

Forward Industries plans to use Solana-native trading venues to maintain liquidity and transparency. By staking SOL, the company aims to create shareholder value while deepening participation in the network.

With faster block times on the horizon, Solana is moving closer to matching traditional finance settlement speeds. This technical edge could give it a foothold in clearing and settlement use cases.

The combined effect of capital inflow, growing adoption, and performance improvements is positioning Solana for the next stage of growth. For Novogratz, this is the clearest signal yet that crypto is maturing into global market infrastructure.

