Mike Tyson Vs. Floyd Mayweather Is Real And Here’s the Details

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather
Credit: Getty
Yes, it’s true.
TMZ Sports broke the news on Thursday evening and it has since been confirmed, boxing Hall-of-Famers and all-time greats Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face each other in an exhibition boxing match.
According to reports, the fight will take place in the Spring 2026. Tyson took to social media to confirm the news. While some may hate the fight, can we all agree this fight poster is pretty sweet.
The location hasn’t been confirmed, but would anyone be shocked if it happened in Saudi Arabia or somewhere outside the United States?
Take that as nothing more than educated speculation based on the recent trends in combat sports, but it’s something to think about.
Predictably, the criticism for the fight has already started to pour in. The Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger didn’t hold back with his critique.
Love it or hate it, barring some last-minute issues, this one is going to happen and everyone involved is going to make a ton of money.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/09/04/mike-tyson-vs-floyd-mayweather-is-real-and-heres-the-details/