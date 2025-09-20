The post Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Something Beautiful’ Deluxe Album With Touching Fleetwood Mac Collab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album Something Beautiful arrived earlier this year complete with a visual album and a continuing evolution of the lifelong star’s sound. The album, billed as her version of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, was an offering from deep within Cyrus’ soul as she explored the phenomenon of finding happiness amid life’s dark moments. Today, Cyrus builds on Something Beautiful with the deluxe version of the album, and like with the original release, the singer further cements her spot as one of music’s most dynamic pop stars and opens up her heart for all to see. The expanded album features two new tracks, including “Secrets,” a rare collaboration with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. It’s a full-circle moment for Cyrus, who previously sang alongside Stevie Nicks on the “Edge of Seventeen”-sampling “Edge of Midnight” from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts. “Secrets” is Cyrus’ official olive branch to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, from whom she was estranged after his divorce with her mother Tish in 2022. She confirmed earlier this year that they’ve patched their rift, and “Secrets” honors their new relationship. “This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same,” Cyrus wrote on social media about the track. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad.” On the extended Something Beautiful project, Cyrus also shares David Byrne collaboration “Lockdown,” marking the longest song of her career clocking in at 13-and-a-half minutes. Cyrus previously shared the stage with the Talking Heads frontman in 2022 for Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special, performing David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” as well as Byrne’s “Everybody’s Coming To My… The post Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Something Beautiful’ Deluxe Album With Touching Fleetwood Mac Collab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album Something Beautiful arrived earlier this year complete with a visual album and a continuing evolution of the lifelong star’s sound. The album, billed as her version of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, was an offering from deep within Cyrus’ soul as she explored the phenomenon of finding happiness amid life’s dark moments. Today, Cyrus builds on Something Beautiful with the deluxe version of the album, and like with the original release, the singer further cements her spot as one of music’s most dynamic pop stars and opens up her heart for all to see. The expanded album features two new tracks, including “Secrets,” a rare collaboration with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. It’s a full-circle moment for Cyrus, who previously sang alongside Stevie Nicks on the “Edge of Seventeen”-sampling “Edge of Midnight” from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts. “Secrets” is Cyrus’ official olive branch to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, from whom she was estranged after his divorce with her mother Tish in 2022. She confirmed earlier this year that they’ve patched their rift, and “Secrets” honors their new relationship. “This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same,” Cyrus wrote on social media about the track. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad.” On the extended Something Beautiful project, Cyrus also shares David Byrne collaboration “Lockdown,” marking the longest song of her career clocking in at 13-and-a-half minutes. Cyrus previously shared the stage with the Talking Heads frontman in 2022 for Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special, performing David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” as well as Byrne’s “Everybody’s Coming To My…

Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Something Beautiful’ Deluxe Album With Touching Fleetwood Mac Collab

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:04
Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album Something Beautiful arrived earlier this year complete with a visual album and a continuing evolution of the lifelong star’s sound. The album, billed as her version of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, was an offering from deep within Cyrus’ soul as she explored the phenomenon of finding happiness amid life’s dark moments.

Today, Cyrus builds on Something Beautiful with the deluxe version of the album, and like with the original release, the singer further cements her spot as one of music’s most dynamic pop stars and opens up her heart for all to see. The expanded album features two new tracks, including “Secrets,” a rare collaboration with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. It’s a full-circle moment for Cyrus, who previously sang alongside Stevie Nicks on the “Edge of Seventeen”-sampling “Edge of Midnight” from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts.

“Secrets” is Cyrus’ official olive branch to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, from whom she was estranged after his divorce with her mother Tish in 2022. She confirmed earlier this year that they’ve patched their rift, and “Secrets” honors their new relationship.

“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same,” Cyrus wrote on social media about the track. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad.”

On the extended Something Beautiful project, Cyrus also shares David Byrne collaboration “Lockdown,” marking the longest song of her career clocking in at 13-and-a-half minutes. Cyrus previously shared the stage with the Talking Heads frontman in 2022 for Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special, performing David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” as well as Byrne’s “Everybody’s Coming To My House.”

It’s unlikely Cyrus will go on tour in support of Something Beautiful, having previously expressed she has no desire to go back on the road. For now, fans can watch the Something Beautiful musical film streaming on Hulu.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/cmalone/2025/09/19/miley-cyrus-shares-something-beautiful-deluxe-album-with-touching-fleetwood-mac-collab/

