Millionaire Anthony Scaramucci Says “$200,000 Is Way Too Low” for Bitcoin, Reveals His Own Prediction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:20
Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, made striking statements regarding the valuation of Bitcoin (BTC).

According to the famous investor, Bitcoin should be seen as an asset class on a global scale, not just an investment tool.

Scaramucci made the following statement in his assessment:

Scaramucci highlighted Bitcoin’s global distribution, arguing that it has a much broader ownership base than just American companies or S&P 500 stocks. This characteristic, he said, will further solidify Bitcoin’s place in investment portfolios in the future.

The renowned investor stated that he finds the current price levels low, saying, “If half or more investors continue to view Bitcoin as an asset class, purchases and portfolio allocations will continue. In this case, $200,000 remains very low for Bitcoin. A level closer to its true value would be $500,000.”

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/millionaire-anthony-scaramucci-says-200000-is-way-too-low-for-bitcoin-reveals-his-own-prediction/

