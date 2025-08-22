Millionaire Snipers Exposed in Kanye West’s YZY Token Frenzy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:32
Altcoins

Kanye West’s new YZY token on Solana sparked chaos in its first 24 hours, soaring 1,400% to $3 before plunging 74% back to around $0.77.

Blockchain data shows that a handful of traders walked away with massive profits while thousands of holders were left with steep losses.

According to Nansen, the top 13 wallets made more than $24.5 million, with the 10 most successful pulling out over $18 million. Out of the first 99 buyers, only nine still held tokens by Friday. Not everyone profited—one trader lost $1.8 million, another $1.2 million, and a third sits on an $800,000 unrealized loss.

Despite the collapse, YZY attracted huge attention, with over 56,000 wallets interacting with the token and 27,000 still holding.

Snipers and Insider Concerns

The launch has drawn criticism over alleged insider activity. Data provider Bubblemaps linked the first buyer to a sniper who previously made millions off the Trump token, while another wallet was tied to the LIBRA scheme accused of siphoning tens of millions.

“There’s an elite group of snipers who don’t compete but coordinate, making millions destroying charts,” Bubblemaps claimed.

Critics argue that celebrity coins present themselves as entry points for newcomers but often end up enriching insiders. As blockchain analyst “Dethtective” put it: “It looks more like a transfer of wealth that makes the rich even richer.”

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/millionaire-snipers-exposed-in-kanye-wests-yzy-token-frenzy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
