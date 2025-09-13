Millions of iPhone users to miss out as iOS 26 upgrade brings new features

iPhone owners are preparing their devices for Apple’s next major software update, which is set to launch on Monday. But some of them might not get to enjoy the new features that come with it.

The free iOS 26 upgrade brings about several new tools to eligible devices, including a “refreshed” design and improved security protections. Per Apple’s patch notes, it will be released globally to most iPhones that are already running the current version, iOS 18.

Apply Software Engineer VP: iOS 26 has meaningful improvements

Speaking to the press earlier this week, the company’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said the new OS update is mainly about “usability and personalization.”

“iOS 26 experiences are more expressive and personal, from the Lock Screen and Home Screen, to new capabilities across Phone and Messages that help users focus on the connections that matter most,” Federighi said during the iPhone 17 and new OS unveiling.

The update arrives as part of Apple’s project to integrate artificial intelligence deeply into its devices, hand in hand with improving privacy and security protections.

While most iPhones running iOS 18 will be eligible for the free upgrade, Apple confirmed that three older models will not support iOS 26. These are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but each of these devices will be functional on iOS 18.

The iPhone manufacturer has encouraged users of older phones to consider making hardware upgrades if they wish to access the latest software. But for those with compatible models, Apple is asking owners to prepare their devices before attempting the upgrade.

It strongly advises owners to back up important data via iCloud or through a wired backup to a computer. The iOS 26 installation file is estimated at about 3 gigabytes, but the process requires considerably more free space to unpack and complete. Users may need to delete unused apps, photos, or files for enough operating memory.

iPhones should also be at least 50% charged before initiating the update to avoid powering issues during installation, or you can keep your device plugged in throughout the process.

New features for communication, security, MIE

Among the headline features in iOS 26 is real-time language translation, advertised to work seamlessly across text messages, phone calls, and FaceTime conversations. This, alongside the new iPhone AirPods Pro 3, could help users communicate more effectively beyond language barriers.

Apple has also introduced Hold Assist, a tool that allows a virtual assistant to speak to users during customer service calls until a human agent is available. Once the representative picks up, the user is instantly notified.

The update also has call Screening, a feature that uses automated intelligence to vet unknown callers before they are patched through. According to Apple, this system can filter out potential spam or unwanted calls, saving users time and protecting them from any nuisance.

Apple has also announced that the iPhone 17 will ship with Memory Integrity Enforcement, which can shield users from sophisticated spyware attacks deployed by state-linked or mercenary hacking groups.

Some users may be questioning why Apple’s software updates appear to have jumped from iOS 18 directly to iOS 26. According to technology site Tom’s Guide, Apple is changing the naming system for its operating systems to a “year-of-release” basis.

The only exception is macOS, which retains its California-themed branding. “The one small exception is macOS 26 Tahoe, which still gets its California-inspired name alongside its number,” Tom’s Guide noted.

