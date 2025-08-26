Mind Network announced that it has become a technical partner with Ant Digits, a subsidiary of Ant Group, to continue its innovative exploration of fully homomorphic encryption technology on-chain app

PANews reported on August 26th that Mind Network, a fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) infrastructure project, has officially announced a technical partnership with Ant Financial, continuing its innovative exploration. The two parties will jointly focus on areas such as encrypted RWA, on-chain private data transmission, and end-to-end automatic encryption, striving to create a new data security experience.

This collaboration builds on the previously released Encrypted Messaging Onchain (EMO) system, aiming to provide native, compliant, privacy-focused communication capabilities for real-world asset (RWA) scenarios such as real estate, stablecoin liquidation, and cross-border payments. This will support the secure, compliant, and private transfer of assets on-chain, accelerating the adoption and widespread adoption of on-chain assets.

As a quantum-resistant FHE infrastructure, Mind Network is driving a fully encrypted internet through secure data and AI computing. It is also collaborating with industry leaders to advance the development of the zero-trust internet protocol HTTPZ, establishing new standards for trusted AI and encrypted data processing for the Web3 and AI ecosystems.