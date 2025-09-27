TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.

MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:57
TLDR

  • MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025
  • Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day
  • Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans
  • MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up nearly 50% in six months
  • Company reported Q2 earnings with -$0.50 EPS, missing analyst estimates but maintaining strong cash position through 2027

Two top MindMed executives sold company shares worth over $362,000 on the same day. The transactions occurred as the psychedelic medicine company’s stock trades near its yearly peak.

CEO Robert Barrow disposed of 25,797 shares at $9.77 per share on September 25, 2025. The transaction totaled $252,036 according to SEC filings.

Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares at the same price. His sale generated $110,186 in proceeds.

Both executives cited tax obligations as the reason for their sales. The transactions covered withholding taxes related to vested restricted stock units.

Pre-Arranged Trading Plans

Barrow’s sale occurred under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 15, 2022. These plans allow executives to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid insider trading concerns.

Sullivan operated under a similar plan established on March 14, 2024. Both plans were set up well before the actual sale dates.

The CEO retains ownership of 804,268 shares following his transaction. Sullivan directly owns 293,852 shares after his sale.

Stock Performance Context

MindMed shares have performed well recently, gaining nearly 50% over the past six months. The stock reached a 52-week high of $11.02.

Current trading at $9.77 keeps the stock close to its yearly peak. The company maintains a current ratio of 4.98, indicating strong liquidity.

Financial health ratings show the company in fair condition overall. This provides some stability for investors despite recent insider selling.

The company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings recently. Results showed an earnings per share of -$0.50, missing analyst forecasts of -$0.37.

Financial Position and Runway

Despite missing earnings expectations, MindMed maintains a robust cash position. The company’s cash runway extends into 2027.

This financial cushion allows continued investment in research and development. The company focuses heavily on advancing its psychedelic medicine pipeline.

Aftermarket trading showed positive investor reaction to recent earnings. This suggests confidence in the company’s long-term strategy remains intact.

The strong cash position supports ongoing operations without immediate funding concerns. Management can focus on pipeline development rather than fundraising.

MindMed continues investing in research and development activities. These investments support the company’s core mission in psychedelic therapeutics.

The company’s current ratio of 4.98 demonstrates strong short-term liquidity management. This metric indicates the ability to meet immediate financial obligations easily.

