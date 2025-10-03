ExchangeDEX+
Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 17:52
Bitcoin Recreates Its “October Miracle”: Breaking Through $120,000, Market Sentiment Boosts

Amidst global economic uncertainty, Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing another “October rally.” As of Thursday, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $120,000, reaching a new high for the year. According to Coinglass’s historical statistics, October has almost always delivered positive returns for Bitcoin over the past twelve years, with the exception of 2014 and 2018, and has consistently been ranked as the month with the most “seasonal advantages” in the crypto market.

Notably, the temporary shutdown of the US federal government this week due to a budget impasse did not depress risky assets. Instead, the market interpreted it as a potential signal that the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative policy. Furthermore, the unexpected decline in the latest private sector employment data further reinforced expectations of an interest rate cut. Against this backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, both Bitcoin and US stocks rose, demonstrating an accelerated capital flow into risky assets

What is CLS Mining? Visit the official website: https://clsmining.com

How to start your mining journey? 

1. Visit the CLSMining website to easily enter the world of mining.

2. Register an account and quickly connect your digital wallet.

3. Select the appropriate cloud computing contract and freely allocate your investment.

4. Enjoy daily cryptocurrency returns and achieve stable passive income.

5. Invite friends to join and receive exclusive referral rewards to double your returns.

WhatsMiner M30S Contract: $100, 2-day contract, total profit $107

Bitcoin Miner S21 Contract: $600, 7-day contract, total profit $651.66

Bitcoin Miner S21+ Contract: $1,000, 10-day contract, total profit $1,134

Bitcoin Miner S21+ Contract: $5,500, 30-day contract, total profit $8,041

Bombax Miner EZ100 Contract: $18,000, 45-day contract, total profit $32,904

ANTSPACE HD5 Contract: $80,000, 45-day contract, total profit $155,600

(Learn more contract details)

Why Choose Us

1. Higher Profit Potential

Enjoy competitive pricing and transparent fees with no hidden fees.

2. Security and Safety

Our state-of-the-art data centers and advanced security protocols ensure the safety of your data and account. 3. User-Friendly Experience

The intuitive interface allows you to start mining in just a few clicks. No hardware required, making mining accessible to anyone.

4. 24/7 Customer Support

Our professional customer support team is available 24/7, ensuring a quick response and answers to any questions within 1-5 minutes.

5. Real-Time Performance Monitoring

Monitor your mining performance and growth with AI-powered analytics and reporting tools.

6. Green and Environmentally Friendly Energy

Powered by clean energy, we leverage renewable energy sources such as wind, hydro, and solar to provide stable, low-cost power to our mining machines, ensuring sustainable operations.

About Us

CLS Mining is redefining how digital assets are acquired. This innovative cloud mining company is committed to providing users worldwide with a convenient, secure, and efficient mining experience. Unlike traditional mining models, CLS Mining allows individual investors to directly participate in cryptocurrency networks without the high costs of purchasing hardware, building their own mining farms, or undertaking complex technical operations and maintenance.

 For more details, please visit the platform’s official website: https://clsmining.com/

Official email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Mining in your pocket: CLS Mining launches mobile apps for iOS and Android to help you earn passive income appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
