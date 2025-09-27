Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping: Brothers Arrested for $8M Theft

Two Texas brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family and stole $8 million in crypto during a nine-hour standoff. Here’s how it all unfolded.

A violent Minnesota crypto kidnapping has drawn national attention after two brothers from Texas allegedly held a family hostage for nine hours.

They also allegedly stole $8 million in crypto, and authorities say the men forced the father to transfer the funds while keeping his wife and adult son restrained at gunpoint.

How the Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping Unfolded

On September 19, Raymond Christian Garcia (23), and his brother Isiah Angelo Garcia, (24), confronted a Minnesota father outside his home in Grant. He had stepped out to take out the trash when the brothers appeared with an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun.

The suspects zip-tied the man’s hands and forced him inside the house.

They woke his wife and adult son, restrained them and held them at gunpoint. According to prosecutors, Raymond stayed behind to watch over the hostages while Isiah demanded access to the father’s crypto accounts.

Investigators believe the brothers were guided by a third person over the phone. When the father said that more funds were stored on a hardware wallet at a family cabin three hours away, Isiah forced him to make the trip under armed escort.

Meanwhile, Raymond continued to hold the wife and son at gunpoint in the home.

Hostages’ Call for Help Leads to Police Response

The ordeal lasted for hours. At one point, Raymond stepped outside the house. The son managed to call 911, which prompted a rapid law enforcement response.

Officers arrived to find the wife and son still restrained.

Raymond fled out the back door, leaving behind a suitcase hidden in a tree line. Inside, police discovered a disassembled AR-15 rifle, ammunition, clothing and drinks.

Meanwhile, Isiah was returning with the father from the cabin. Several emergency vehicles passed them without realising their connection to the case. Isiah later abandoned the shotgun near a middle school parking lot.

Investigation Tracks Suspects Across States

Law enforcement pieced together evidence linking the brothers to the kidnapping. A Wendy’s receipt found in the suitcase led investigators to a rental car obtained by Isiah in Houston.

CCTV footage also showed Raymond renting a room at a Motel 6 in Roseville, Minnesota, before the attack.

Traffic cameras captured the rented vehicle travelling south into Oklahoma before returning to Texas. These details, along with other surveillance and receipts, helped authorities to locate the suspects.

Arrest and Charges Against the Garcia Brothers

Police arrested Raymond and Isiah Garcia in Waller, Texas. Officials report that Isiah confessed after being taken into custody, admitting that he and his brother carried out the kidnapping and forced the crypto transfers.

County prosecutors in Washington County, Minnesota, charged the brothers with three counts of kidnapping with a firearm, one count of first-degree aggravated robbery, and three counts of first-degree burglary.

Federal prosecutors also added separate kidnapping charges. As of writing, both men remain in custody as they await their first federal court appearances.

Authorities are still investigating the case and searching for the unidentified third individual believed to have provided instructions during the transfers.

The post Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping: Brothers Arrested for $8M Theft appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.