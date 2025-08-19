Mint Announces $150 Million Investment Commitment And Initial Exchange Offering

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19
BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Green Minting Technologies, Corp. (“Mint”), announced today the strategic investment commitment of up to $150 Million USD with GEM Digital Limited through a token subscription agreement to develop a state-of-the-art, 600-Megawatt, off-grid, renewable energy, Bitcoin mining and AI datacenter project.  The partnership is set to accelerate Mint’s mission of bringing renewably-powered cloud computing to the masses through its $MINT token, which enables tokenholders to buy compute power by the hash in order to leverage low-cost, renewable energy to power applications like Bitcoin mining on Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (“ASICs”) or training Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) on Graphics Processing Units (“GPUs”).  

As part of the $150 Million USD investment commitment, Mint will be listing its $MINT tokens on a number of the leading centralized exchanges in its Initial Exchange Offering (“IEO”), where it is targeting to raise $400 Million USD.  

“Mint is re-democratizing the Bitcoin mining landscape by fractionalizing the energy and computing infrastructure into $MINT Tokens.  In the beginning, Bitcoin mining was truly distributed across individual users. As Bitcoin mining infrastructure becomes increasingly expensive, individual users can’t compete, particularly at today’s retail energy prices.  Through this partnership with GEM, we can deploy our $MINT Tokens to enable individual users to gain the benefit of renewable, scaled operations – without the upfront costs associated with developing utility-scale energy generation and datacenter infrastructure. Bitcoin mining can now be powered by the masses once again, thanks to the $MINT Token,” said Alex Wey, CEO and co-founder.

As part of the 600-Megawatt project, Mint will dedicate a portion of the infrastructure to developing a Tier III/IV datacenter to host GPUs and power AI tools, alongside its core Bitcoin Mining operations. 

To learn more about $MINT, the project, and about how to participate in this Initial Exchange Offering and its Presale, visit the $MINT website https://www.green-mint.com/.

About GEM Digital Limited
Based in the Bahamas, GEM Digital Limited is an asset investment firm focused on utility tokens. Its parent company, Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”), is a $3.4 Billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas, spanning asset classes like Small-Mid Cap Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs), and select venture investments.

About Mint 

Green Minting Technologies, Corp. (“Mint”), a Delaware corporation, is a renewable energy developer focused on deploying wind and solar power generation to enable its own on-site, off-grid cloud computing infrastructure that powers applications such as bitcoin mining, AI / ML, and HPC.  By deploying its own energy generation infrastructure off-grid, Mint moves some of the most energy-intensive commercial applications away from the residential grid, while simultaneously developing future-proof, carbon-neutral cloud infrastructure for a sustainable cloud computing future. 

Press Inquiries:

[email protected]

(202) 573-9286

 

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mint-announces-150-million-investment-commitment-and-initial-exchange-offering/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
