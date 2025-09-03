Mint Miner Cloud Mining™ removes barriers for profit in crypto amidst volatile markets

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/03 21:51
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012293-3.10%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08683+11.57%

Crypto investors are familiar with the situation: a sharp rise on Monday, a sharp drop on Wednesday, and weekend portfolio fluctuations. With Bitcoin fluctuating by thousands of dollars overnight and US stocks remaining under pressure from high levels, one platform is quietly redefining “passive income”: Mint Miner™.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Cloud mining: a “calm” amidst turbulence

Mint Miner offers what Wall Street investors crave in the crypto market — predictable, USD-denominated returns.

Thanks to its contract design, users can potentially earn daily returns of up to 0.1 BTC, more like a “dividend check” than a “lottery ticket.”

Mint Miner’s AI-powered computing power allocation engine automatically allocates computing power to the most profitable cryptocurrencies (including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and others). Furthermore, profits are settled in USDT or USDC, effectively insulating them from the day-to-day market volatility.

Why is it so attractive to American investors?

For US investors accustomed to stocks and ETFs, the Mint Miner model will be familiar:

  • Daily cash flow: Similar to dividend stocks, automatically deposited every 24 hours.
  • Principal protection: The invested principal is automatically returned upon contract maturity.
  • High liquidity: Withdrawals are available at any time once your account reaches $100.
  • Portfolio balance: Returns from cloud mining complement stocks, bonds, and crypto assets.

Security, compliance, and trust

As a UK-registered company, Mint Miner emphasizes compliance at every stage. The platform adheres to KYC/AML standards, utilizes McAfee® security audits, Cloudflare® DDoS protection, a multi-signature wallet, and provides on-chain traceability for every profit. For US investors concerned about the risks of overseas platforms, this transparency and compliance make Mint Miner stand out from the crowd.

Sustainability and profitability go hand in hand

Mint Miner has deployed over 108 data centers worldwide, all powered by wind, solar, and hydropower. This not only reduces costs but also meets the sustainability requirements of ESG investing, attracting institutional investors who are required to disclose their green investment portfolio.

Start cloud mining in 3 simple steps:

No hardware required; register in minutes to activate contracts and receive daily cash flow.

1. Visit mintminer.com or download the app to register an account and claim a $15 free bonus.

2. Select a BTC, DOGE, or ETH mining contract plan.

3. Activate your plan and receive daily cash flow.

The entire process takes less than five minutes.

About Mint Miner

Mint Miner is a leading global cloud mining platform, serving over 180 countries and over 5 million users. With legal and compliant registration, green energy, AI-powered optimization, and 24/7 service, Mint Miner provides global investors with a secure, transparent, and passive income solution.

The Bigger Picture

In today’s uncertain market, cloud mining has become one of the most robust passive income strategies. With Mint Miner, users can earn daily cash flow simply through contracts without having to build their own mining rigs, making it easy for beginners, professionals, and small investors to participate. This is not only an investment method, but also a new pattern of converting digital assets into a reliable cash flow.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.39093+9.18%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.48+1.64%
U
U$0.01316-8.03%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004605+1.23%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06127+2.37%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000385-4.46%
NFT
NFT$0.000000453-0.67%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

You Don’t Own Your Digital Life. Yet