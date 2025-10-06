Mint Miner launches short-term cloud mining contracts

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.
Mint Miner launches 5-day BTC cloud mining contracts, letting users mine Bitcoin without upfront costs.
Mint Miner, capitalizing on Bitcoin’s historic breakout above $125,000, officially launched its new 5-day BTC cloud mining contract, allowing users to participate in Bitcoin mining with zero upfront cost.
Bitcoin prices have reignited global market enthusiasm. After several rounds of volatility and adjustments, BTC broke through $125,000 in October 2025, setting a new all-time record. Analyst Rekt Capital noted that if Bitcoin can “convincingly” break through $126,500, its upward trajectory could accelerate further.
At this historic moment, Mint Miner, seizing the market’s pulse, launched 5-day short-term BTC cloud mining contracts for global users. First-time users receive a $15 signup bonus and can start mining Bitcoin immediately without purchasing hardware or taking on any risk.
Traditional mining is often costly and technically complex. But Mint Miner’s cloud mining system changes that, it offers remote access, AI-optimized performance, and daily dividends. The newly released 5-day mining contracts are perfect for cautious investors and experienced holders alike. By using the $15 signup bonus, users can activate their plan immediately.
Interested investors can view the full contract options on the official website.
1. Register an account: Users can get an instant $15 bonus and daily login rewards. They can click here to register and join the Mint Miner mining community.
2. Choose a contract: Next, users can start with a 5-day contract and upgrade to a longer-term plan as their profits grow.
3. Start mining: After these two steps, users can sit back; the system automatically mines and pays every 24 hours.
Since its founding in 2016, Mint Miner has been dedicated to helping users worldwide earn crypto income through remote, secure, and AI-optimized cloud mining. The platform supports a variety of major currencies, including BTC, XRP, SOL, and DOGE, and is designed for those who want to grow their digital assets without complex hardware or high investments.
Interested investors can explore the new 5-day BTC mining contracts today.
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.